CSU: Commencement ceremonies to be postponed, virtual platforms adopted system-wide

All campuses within the California State University system are planning to postpone commencement ceremonies due to coronavirus concerns, according to an email from the Office of the Chancellor.

The email said the graduation ceremony will “likely (be) rescheduled at a date later this calendar year,” but failed to specify when that might be.

San Diego State officials are set to issue a final decision on the nature of commencement ceremonies by Friday, March 20.

The system’s top priorities are currently transitioning campuses to virtual learning methods and lowering the population of students and employees at every school, the email said.

The announcement comes mere hours after SDSU campus residents were told they had one day to move out of campus housing in an effort to reduce threats related to COVID-19.

“Students who can are encouraged to return home as appropriate, and campuses will facilitate the orderly departure of students in campus housing,” the email said. “Essential services will continue to be provided to students who must remain in campus housing.”

The CSU system said all in-person operations on its 23 campuses should be transitioned to virtual modalities, including all courses. Employees are expected to transition to telecommuting unless they are unable to given the essential nature of their tasks.

At SDSU, President Adela de la Torre will be tasked proper implementation of these precautions.

“Campus presidents have been delegated the authority to best implement this guidance in the most timely manner,” the email said.

