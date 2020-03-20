Flynn named second-team AP All-American

Junior guard Malachi Flynn looks to penetrate inside during the Aztecs' 66-60 victory over Colorado State on Feb. 25 at Viejas Arena.

San Diego State junior guard Malachi Flynn was recognized by the Associated Press as a second-team AP All-American pick Friday morning.

The past nine days have yielded seven honors for the Tacoma, Washington native. The Athletic, CBS Sports, NBC Sports, USA Today Sports and The Sporting News also gave Flynn All American second-team honors.

This comes after a season in which Flynn averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds on shooting 44.7% from the floor, 37.2 percent on 3-pointers and 85% from the foul line

Flynn also received first-team recognition from Sports Illustrated and STADIUM, the first in SDSU’s Division I history.

The 6-foot-1 guard is only the third player donning Scarlet and Black to receive second-team AP All-American honors. Former Aztecs Michael Cage and Kawhi Leonard also received this recognition in 1984 and 2011, respectively.

This accomplishment comes after being named the Mountain West Player of the Year on March 3.

Flynn was also recognized as MWC Defensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and is a Bob Cousy Point Guard Award finalist, making himself the only non-power conference player to be on the watch list out of the five remaining candidates.

The Associated Press will announce the men’s basketball player and coach of the year on Tuesday, March 24, with head coach Brian Dutcher in the running for the latter.