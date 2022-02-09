Look+to+see+what+the+stars+have+in+store+for+your+love+life

Want to know what Cupid has in store for you on Valentine’s Day according to your zodiac sign? Then you’re in the right place! Find your sign, and let love guide the way.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

It’s Valentine’s Day week, Aquarius! Are you ready to activate your special kuudere and act hard? Deep down on the inside, you want to have someone to care for, or be able to be sentimental with that special someone you’ve set your eyes on. You spend so much time fantasizing of the future that sometimes you don’t put sex first, especially in relationships. This year on Valentine’s Day, put your daydreams aside and make time for that special someone you care for.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

Pisces, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to showcase one of your greatest strengths – thoughtfulness. In this season of love, don’t be afraid to be vulnerable with your significant other, a loved one or friend. You wear your heart on your sleeve which can serve you well with connecting with others. If you’re spending the day with a special someone, tap into your creativity to make it a night to remember.

Aries

March 21- April 19

Happy Valentine’s Day, Aries! You’re dominant in many areas but being sexy is yet another thing you effortlessly master. You’re hot, you’re fiery — and everyone knows it. However, it’s time to take that spice and turn it into sensual passion. Do something a little different from your usual routine: create a sensual memory. Whether you’re alone or with a valentine, a good way to do this is engaging in sexy storytime. Choose a steamy romance and see how far you can get without closing the book and composing your own story. The climax is sure to be high and powerful!

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Taurus, you’re headstrong and you are known to be intelligent, dependable, hardworking, dedicated and stubborn. Like the saying goes “you mess with the bull you get the horns,” but you’re also affectionate. Your love language is touch, and a simple “I love you” with a big hug matters a lot. So, on Valentine’s Day, set up something different with candles, flowers and a nice dinner. Dedicate quality time for your sweetheart, for yourself or for the people you love the most. Plan a night where you feel completely loved and relaxed, which is probably long overdue because you’ve worked incredibly hard to get where you are.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Hello beautiful Gemini! This Valentine’s Day is going to be even better than last. I know you’ve been searching for that special someone who you can connect with you on a sexual level and this year is your year. Jump out of your comfort zone and open the door to that person you’ve been thinking about because they’re going to impress you in ways you’ve only dreamed about. Be prepared to wake up in the morning feeling that pleasurable pain from the crazy night before spent with that wild animal.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Your hopeless romantic heart is in unison with your sex drive constantly being high, Cancer. When you love someone, you give them your all. The words you say are sweeter than chocolate covered strawberries, and the way you physically touch sends goosebumps down your lover’s back. Your strong desires lead you to a passionate love affair with Pisces or a thrill with Capricorn. Yes, it can be so magical in the moment, but don’t get too caught up. You are drawn to maturity and stability, so ask yourself what really fulfills your needs. Maybe you will find true love when you truly love yourself.

Leo

July 23 -August 22

Leos are natural leaders, and this Valentine’s Day you deserve to be treated like the royalty you are! Your time and energy are precious elements of what makes you a Leo, so don’t waste tears on those who cannot match your enthusiasm and passion this year. Instead, spend the day lavishing yourself in gifts such as fancy French chocolate or that gorgeous piece of jewelry you’ve been eyeing for the past month. This year, Leo, should be all about self-love. Self-love is an important thing to have in times of triumph…but also in times of weakness. You are your number one cheerleader, Leo!

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

This Valentine’s Day, Virgo, you will no longer be annoyed by every little thing that screams “love,” instead, you’ll be preoccupied screaming something else. This Valentine’s Day you’ll be more than satisfied with what you’ll receive from a partner, lover or one night stand. This will make you fall more and more in love with the idea of this new person and allow them to fully take over and be in control. This person will be taking care of you emotionally and physically in every way. Sit back, relax and watch them do all the work while enjoying every minute of it.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

You will find love this Valentine’s Day, Libra. This can come in the form of a friendship, relationship or care from a family member. You can count on a happy Valentine’s Day when you celebrate it with your loved ones and put yourself out there. Continue being self-expressive and honest about your feelings. This will take you far in your love life and can help you build strong connections. Do not be afraid to show confidence when talking to your crush, significant other or potential partner. Keep your friends and family by your side, and cherish the moments you share together.

Scorpio

October 23-November 21

Exciting news, Scorpio! Valentine’s Day may not be your season, however, it was the season you were all conceived! You are known for being passionate lovers, who, when coming across the right person, show the matched energy through your sex life. This Valentine’s Day you will find someone who matches that energy and sexual needs. With that will come a long, restless — but much needed — night. Allow yourself the enjoyment because, trust me, you need this. Go get it!

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

It’s that time of year, Sagittarius. Love and sex is in the air and you can’t run from it. You’re fun and lively all year-round, but your energy should be at an all-time high on Valentine’s Day. If your love life isn’t thriving right now, don’t trip! Allow yourself to be flirty with a new partner, enjoy pink cocktails if you are of legal drinking age or don’t be afraid to throw one of your award-winning parties to give yourself a chance to do all of the above! Just don’t shy away from indulging in the holiday spirit.

Capricorns

December 22 – January 19

Happy love month, Capricorn! You are used to being independent and self-reliant, but this month try to let your guard down and embrace the love that is in front of you. When you find that special someone you trust, be willing to try new things, and don’t be afraid to show off your passionate but wild side. As someone who always likes to be in control, it may be nice to slow things down and just enjoy the moment. You always know what you want, so be vocal about what you need. This month is a great opportunity for you to show off your devotion to those you love.

