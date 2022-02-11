The Daily Hotline: Beware of red flags

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and while love is in the air, so are red flags. Whether you are staying inside watching a romantic comedy with a tub of ice cream or going out on a date, these are some red flags you should look out for.

Warning signs, also known as red flags, can be ambiguous in today’s dating culture. Always remember that your standards and boundaries are different from person to person; the advice mentioned should be taken with a grain of salt.

Not all college students put themselves on a strict schedule. Only 1% of the whole student population don’t procrastinate. The odds you are talking to that 1% are slim. If the person you’re talking to says they’re too busy or they can’t see you after a certain hour because of “studying,” it’s a bright red flag and you need to keep it pushing.

Many of us are running out the door like it’s a track race for any excuse to stop doing schoolwork, especially if it’s our crush calling. Remember, if they wanted to, they would. A person will make time for you no matter how busy. If you can, they can.

Who should pay for the first date? It’s 2022, but women have been ruling the world since Beyonce said so in 2011. In all seriousness, traditionally, men have been labeled as the “providers” and should pay for everything. Men are not the only ones who can provide nowadays. An easy guide to follow is whoever asked for the date should pay. Another way is simply to ask if splitting the bill is accommodating.

Where’s the red flag here you might be asking? Well, if it is agreed that one person will be paying but they “forgot” their wallet, you experienced an early red flag. A person who is serious about getting to know you should have everything planned out and in order.

Now, imagine you’re on a date on campus for an Aztec Night event and your date lives on campus or somewhere close by. If they constantly bring up going back to their dorm or place, it’s a red flag. Obviously they don’t want to be there, or they may want you for not the right reasons. A person thinking of the next place to go isn’t enjoying the moment, let alone the next place in mind being their bed.

If going back to the dorm is consented to by all parties, keep in mind what expectations the other person might have. If your expectations are their expectations, I would recommend staying safe and having fun.

Make sure those hearts aren’t really red flags. If you need advice on dating life, social life, or life in general, contact The Daily Hotline by email at arts@thedailyaztec.com. All identities are kept private.