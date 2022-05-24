Production Night: Danny’s senior goodbye

In this episode, Sara Rott speaks with the Spears Sports Report host’s in the final podcast of the semester

Production Night is The Daily Aztec’s weekly news podcast that is pulling back the curtain on San Diego State’s student newsroom. Writers, editors and guests will discuss the week’s biggest stories and invite listeners

On a special episode of the Production Night Podcast, host Sara Rott collaborated with the host of the Spears Sports Report, Daniela Ramirez, to bid farewell to Juan Daniel Avila.

Recapping back to the last week of the semester, Avila reflected on his time at The Daily Aztec and the content he produced.

“My favorite was my opinion piece in 2021 about DACA recipients because I don’t usually do stuff like that,” Avila said. “But I feel like my opinion as a recipient had to be told during that time and that was the most memorable.”

Rott and Ramirez end the podcast reflecting on the year and discussing what the podcasts will look like in the future.

An exciting year is ahead for both podcasts, stay tuned to hear new and exciting content.