Men’s Golf finishes in a four-way tie for 13th at The Prestige

The San Diego State men’s golf team finished in a four-way tie for 13th place at The Prestige hosted by UC Davis at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.

The Aztecs finished at 47-over-par for an overall score of 899. The other three teams tied for 13th were North Texas, Colorado State and reigning national champions Pepperdine.

Vanderbilt took home the team title behind an impressive final round team score of 14-under 270 to finish 10 strokes ahead of second-place Oregon with a final score of 16-over 868. Kansas and Texas Tech finished in third and fourth respectively, and Long Beach State and Oregon State finished tied for fifth to round out the top five.

Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg took home the individual title with a 3-under-par 210, two strokes ahead of Oregon State’s Carson Berry. The two golfers were the only ones in the field who were not over-par.

The best score from the Aztecs was senior Puwit Anupansuebsai, who finished in a tie for 16th out of 120 golfers. He had 15 pars, a birdie, a bogey and a double-bogey to shoot a 2-over-par 73 in his final round and finish the tournament with an overall score of 8-over 221.

The best round of the final day of competition for the Scarlet and Black came from freshman Shea Lague’s even-par round of 71, this came after shooting a 9-over 80 in his second round. Lague finished in a tie for 45th with a total score of 13-over 226.

Two strokes behind Lague was senior Zihao Jin with a total score of 15-over 228 and finished in a tie for 59th. Jin shot back-to-back 6-over 77’s in his final two rounds. In his final round he was even-par through 11 holes but finished his final seven holes at 6-over.

Aztec senior Steve Sugimoto had a strong start to the tournament with a first-round even-par 71. However, back-to-back 8-over 79’s in his final two rounds saw him finish in a tie for 68th with a 16-over 229. Sugimoto took to Twitter to voice his frustrations about his play in the tournament.

“When you think you’re playing well…and then you go out to play the two worst rounds of your college career. The beauty of golf,” Sugimoto said in a tweet.

Senior Youssef Guezzale rounded out the Aztec team with a 24-over 237 and finished in a tie for 110th place. He shot a 12-over 83 in his first round but improved in each round and went on to shoot a 7-over 78 and a 5-over 76 respectively.

The Aztecs don’t have to travel far for their next event, as they host the Lamkin Invitational at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista from March 7-8.