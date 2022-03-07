Virginia Tech Transfer Braxton Burmeister talks quarterback practice and being at SDSU

Virginia Tech transfer quarterback Braxton Burmeister took to the field last week for the start of spring practice.

Burmeister is competing for the top quarterback spot with other potential candidates like redshirt freshman Will Haskell, freshman Liu Aumavae and freshman Kyle Crum for the 2022 season.

Burmeister said Haskell is a fellow quarterback that is teaching him the offense.

“He is definitely really talented,” Burmeister said. “It is awesome to be out there and just learning from him he is teaching me the offense and we have a great competition going.”

Burmeister — being the only senior quarterback on the team — doesn’t feel he has an advantage over the competition.

“I think experience helps a lot but the best player is going to play,” Burmeister said. “I just want to go out there and get better everyday.”

At the end of the 2021 season, Burmeister said all of the Virginia Tech coaching staff was released. That situation made him want to explore his options.

“It kind of opened things up for me,” he said. “When I decided to put my name in the portal and see what else was out there, San Diego came calling and I couldn’t pass the opportunity up.”

Another reason Burmeister decided to transfer to SDSU was because of his relationship with SDSU offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski. He said he loves Hecklinski and they have a great relationship.

Burmeister — who was born in La Jolla and graduated from La Jolla Country Day high school — said another reason for the transfer is to be around family again.

“Coming home and just being around family for my last year I haven’t been here in five years and get to play in front of high school coaches, my mom, my dad, my brother, my older brother lives in San Diego now so it is just a family reunion,” Burmeister said.

Burmeister and the other candidates will get to prove themselves in the spring football game on March 24 at the Aztec Football Practice Field.