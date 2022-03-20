Water Polo defend home pool, go 3-1 in Aztec Invitational

A shot of the action during an SDSU match at the Aztec Mini Invite.

Following last week’s 2-0 Aztec Mini Invite, No. 20 SDSU water polo hoped to build on last weekend with another Aztec Invitational this past week at the Aztec Aquaplex. The Aztecs did just that, going 3-1 on the weekend to bring their overall record to 7-9 with one game remaining before the start of conference play. Here’s how the Aztecs once again defended “home pool.”

Saint Francis Game:

The 12-4 Aztec victory over Saint Francis was the SDSU’s most dominant victory to date as nine different Aztecs scored, including two goals from senior Karli Canale, freshman Klara Goldstein, and sophomore Kendall Houck.

The Aztecs led from wire to wire as they opened the game with three consecutive goals before Saint Francis finally found the back of the net to close the first quarter. The Aztecs dominated the second and third quarters adding six more goals and only giving up one as they entered the fourth with a commanding 9-2 lead.

Saint Francis would double their scoring output in the fourth scoring two more goals, but the Aztecs added three of their own in the final frame to secure the commanding 12-4 lead.

Wagner Game:

Against a quality opponent in No. 14 Wagner, the Aztecs found themselves in too deep of a hole to climb out of after a 4-0 second quarter for Wagner in the 13-7 Aztec loss in game two of the invite.

Despite sophomore Lauren Padilla’s three goals, the offense couldn’t quite keep up after going cold in the second quarter. The comeback attempt appeared to have life early in the third quarter as senior Sydney Hurst and Padilla each scored to cut the halftime deficit from 6-2 to just a pair of goals, but the Seahawks answered with a 3-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Bucknell Game:

Hurst led the way with three goals in the Aztec’s big 13-5 win over Bucknell behind a dominating 5-0 second quarter.

As became the theme for the Aztecs this weekend, the game was mostly decided in the second period, including a 4-0 run to close the half and put the game away. The 4-0 run began with freshman Rose Kanemy, who scored to take a 4-3 lead before Hurst scored back-to-back goals and Kanemy bookended the run with another as the Aztecs headed into the half up 7-3.

Hurst and junior Katie Ratcliff ended any hope of a Bucknell comeback, opening the second half with a goal apiece to take a six-goal lead.

Austin College Game:

The Aztecs closed the weekend with a dominant defensive performance, holding Austin College scoreless in the second half to take an 11-4 victory and close a 3-1 weekend.

Eight different Aztecs scored goals with Hurst, Kanemy and senior Lucia Carballo itching scoring a pair.

After trading four goals apiece in the first half, the Aztecs exploded in the third outsourcing the ‘Roos 4-0 in the third and added three more goals in the fourth to total a 7-0 run to close the successful weekend.

Looking ahead:

The Aztecs will face Harvard this Wednesday before opening Gold Coast conference play this weekend with Loyola Marymount, a team the Aztecs are 0-2 against so far this season. But after going 5-1 in their last six games, the Aztecs are playing their best water polo of the season.