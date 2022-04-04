Aztec Lacrosse blows out Columbia 20-6 with offensive and defensive dominance

Senior Shelby Hook (#38) trying to get around a Princeton attacker/midfielder on March 12.

The San Diego State women’s lacrosse team (5-6) blew out the Columbia Lions (2-8, 0-2 Ivy League) 20-6 on Saturday, April 2.

The Aztecs dominated the first half 14-4 behind a total of 19 shots, all of them on goal.

Seniors Deanna Balsama and Courtney Robinson had an electric first half. Balsama had six points (three goals and assists) and Robinson with a season-high four goals.

Sophomore Brook Waddell had five points (two goals and three assists) in a great 30 minutes of play.

The Aztecs had a 9-0 run heading into the start of the second half with an all-around team dominance while facing a new goalie to face in junior Madison Levinson after freshman Simone Koryszewski allowed 14 goals.

When Waddell and junior Camdyn O’Donnell got yellow cards in the third — creating a two woman-down situation for the Aztecs — Balsama was still able to score a free-position goal despite the disadvantage. That was Balsama’s 50th goal of the season and fourth of the game.

The Scarlet and Black defense along with senior Sam Horan shut the Lions out in the third and Levinson allowed three goals making it 17-4.

Sophomore Avery Dyer made her first appearance of the season and replaced Horan at the start of the fourth quarter. Horan allowed four goals and made nine saves as head coach Kylee White took her star goalie out with a commanding lead.

Senior Payton Lill ended the Aztecs’ 13-0 run and the Lions scoreless drought of almost 30 minutes with her goal in the fourth.

Freshman Nikki Seven got her first goal of the season with nine seconds remaining in the fourth to secure the 20-6 victory for the Scarlet and Black.

Balsama, Robinson and sophomore Mia Kohn — who made her first start of the season replacing senior Julia Lytle — all had four goals in the game. Balsama and Waddell both increased their point total with one goal in the second half.

Horan and Dyer totaled 12 saves in the game while Koryszewski and Levinson totaled 10.

The Aztecs had 34 shots taken with 30 of them made on goal while the Lions had 29 shots taken with 18 of them made on goal.

The Scarlet and Black had 23 fouls — three more than last game — to the Lions 22, two yellow cards and one team green card.

After having more draw controls than their opponent in the last game, the Aztecs had 13 draw controls to the Lions 15.

The Aztecs had eight caused turnovers and 15 ground balls which were huge to secure the win.

The Scarlet and Black’s next match-up is in Evanston, Ill. as they take on the No. 4 Northwestern Wildcats (10-2, 3-0 Big Ten) on Sunday, April 10.