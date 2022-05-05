Aztecs troubled by errors in loss to CSUN

Avery Jones pitched 3.2 innings against CSU Northridge, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out three.

The Aztecs welcomed the Matadors of CSU Northridge into town for a single game on Wednesday.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Omar Serrano had the start and was faced with hot bats from CSUN early on.

The Matadors put two on the board in the top of the first following a double down the left-field line plating two runners and taking an early 2-0 lead.

The Aztecs were unable to respond in their half of the first thanks to Matador pitcher Gavin Lizik.

CSUN tacked on an additional four runs in the top of the second following a string of errors and wild pitches from the Aztecs pitchers Serrano and senior Avery Jones, who entered in relief.

The Aztecs eventually made it on the board in the bottom of the third courtesy of a solo home run and trot around the bases for freshman Irvin Weems.

The Matadors continued to build a lead over the Aztecs in the top of the fourth after adding another run.

Senior left-handed pitcher Jacob Flores made an appearance on the mound in relief in the top of the sixth, as the Matadors took advantage of the Aztecs continuous errors and wild pitches, two runs were scored on a throwing error and failed pickoff attempt to increase their lead to 9-1.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Ricky Tibbett entered the game as the fourth pitcher for the Aztecs in the top of the seventh and finally gave the Aztecs a strong performance on the mound tossing a perfect inning while clocking a strikeout.

The Aztecs tacked on one run in the bottom of the seventh after a double down the left-field line from Weems provided sophomore Max Foxcroft with the opportunity to score.

For the fifth pitching change for the Scarlet and Black, sophomore right-handed pitcher Jonny Guzman took to the mound and repeated what Tibbett did the inning earlier..

To close out the game, sophomore Kelena Sauer took over on the mound and limited further damage from the Matadors.

The Aztecs were unsuccessful in any further scoring, taking a 9-2 loss to CSUN.

On deck…

The Aztecs will host Air Force in a weekend conference series at Tony Gwynn Stadium May 6-8