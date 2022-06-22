SDSU Football hosts a 7-on-7 high school passing camp for the first time in two years

Two high school football teams set up their plays as they prepare to begin another possession on the San Diego State University Football practice field, June 12, 2022. Both teams competed during the 7-on-7 passing camp, which SDSU resumed hosting after a 2-year hiatus.

San Diego State University has returned to host a pair of 7-on-7 passing camps after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The camp ran over the weekends of June 11-18 and saw around 36 high school football teams arrive on the Aztec practice fields each weekend. The teams competed in a double-elimination competition with each side guaranteed at least five games.

“It means a lot because a lot of great athletes come through this school so just playing or being on the same field as them is an honor to be like them,” Ramona senior Azlan Enriquez said in regards to the opportunity of playing and being scouted on the Aztec Practice Fields.

“Same with me, it means a lot,” Ramona senior Diego Ramos added. “I know a lot of people that went to the next level that came from here.

Over the course of the two weekends, plenty of new faces arrived on the Mesa to showcase their talent. But one familiar face stood out over the rest.

Former Daily Aztec sports editor Andrew Finley made his return to campus after graduating in May, but not to cover any sports, this time, he was coaching one.

Following his graduation, Finley began his role as freshman head coach of the Ramona High School Football Team.

During the camp, Finley expressed his gratitude for being able to coach on the campus where he once went to school.

“It’s super cool, even cooler now that I’ve graduated from here,” Finley said. “I remember playing in this when I was in high school and this is one of my favorite tournaments of the year, we have a few of them that we do every year.”

“I parked across campus and walked through the middle just because I love this campus,” Finley said as he shared his love for the university.

During the camp, Finley’s football team faced off with Nevada’s Boulder City High School and Oceanside’s El Camino High School, as well as others, as they prepared for their upcoming seasons. Some of the individual players prepared for their future after high school.

Over the course of the two weekends, the teams battled it out until one was crowned champion each weekend. During the weekend of June 11, James Madison took home the championship by defeating Lincoln 15-12. The following weekend, Rancho Cucamonga defeated Mater Dei 26-16.

But the real champion was the beautiful sport of football as large crowds gathered to witness the great spectacle that had been dearly missed for two years.

“The purpose of bringing tons of student-athletes to campus is to evaluate, coach, and give them a great experience at San Diego State University,” Ruben Pena, SDSU’s Director of Football Operation, told East Village Times in an exclusive interview. “It gives the coaches a good glimpse at these players that come on campus and are able to talk face to face and really get to see their character and really get a sense on how they are doing academically.”

Over 10 D1 to D3 schools were in attendance with scouts from schools such as Cal-Berkeley and Arizona State University. Aztecs’ head coach Brady Hoke and other members of the football team watched closely.

The camp provided a real opportunity for teams, players and coaches to get the recognition that they might have never received, and most hope that SDSU’s football camp returns to the Mesa this following summer.