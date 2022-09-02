Freshman Year Horoscopes

Aries, March 21 – April 19

You are known for having a competitive side and large ego, but this year, put that away. Coming into a big school with a bigger ego will only hurt you. At first, you might not feel like you belong, a freshman with the mindset of a senior, but be patient. Time can only tell… spoiler, you will definitely find your place here.

Taurus, April 20 – May 20

Being an Earth sign, you love your relaxation. Whether it be a nice long shower, a nap wrapped in warm blankets, or even just a sit in peace and quiet. Safe to say, you will not have such things when entering the world of college. Loud roommates, neighbors, and construction will fill in the silence during the times you are not stuck in the library studying. Be sure to take time to find things you enjoy by yourself, but also make sure to come in more open-minded, because trust me, you will learn to miss the moments with your freshman year roommates and friends more than you think.

Gemini, May 21 – June 20

Everyone is so quick to assume you are this two-faced evil villain, but in reality, you are truly misunderstood. You have two sides to you, one that loves the social aspects of life, and the other, well… not so much. You need your peace and quiet, your time away from people where you can reflect on everything and just take a moment to breathe by yourself. This might be hard at first, getting those moments alone, you might see your social battery dying faster than in high school, just know it is normal to feel that at first, but eventually, you will pick back up where you started. You are going to be okay.

Cancer, June 21 – July 22

Everyone knows you for your sensitive side, and in this case, they are right for generalizing you. This transition will be difficult, having distance from your family and friends, no matter the amount. Just know, coming here will grow your emotional connections, so making new individual relationships will help you deal with the space between your past ones. At the end of the day, you have enough love for everyone…make sure you take advantage of that.

Leo, July 23 – August 22

You are passionate and show your fun personality through enthusiastic adventures… just do not get too caught up in those adventures. Take time to focus on your studies, because you will have difficulties when the time calls for it. It is good you like to live in the moment and enjoy every second with those who make you feel like your true self. But it is also important to remember you came here to grow in every possible way, including mentally. Put time away for your education. And no, your loved ones did not make me write this one.

Virgo, August 23 – September 22

Routines are not everything, carry this with you throughout your college career. If you choose to stick to your ways of perfection, you won’t get far at all. There will be days when things do not go according to plan, and sometimes, those days end up being the most fun. So let loose and live a little, and do not focus on what could have happened, instead appreciate what did. So what you did not study the amount you planned on, you got to spend it in the company of those you loved! Who cares that you didn’t get an A on that paper, it just means there is room for improvement. Try thinking more optimistically when plans go south, that is what will get you through.

Libra, September 23 – October 22

You enjoy balance, when everything seems to coordinate perfectly. In some ways, this will help you, in others it won’t. Striving for something unattainable is going to make you go crazy, whether it is in school, or just everyday activities, things won’t always equate to one another. However, keeping a balance in academics and your social life is such an important key to keeping you sane. You need that satisfaction only given through social interactions, so having that outlet will help you in so many ways. With that, having a balanced amount of studious hours will carry your educational career, while not drowning you in work.

Scorpio, October 23 – November 21

You know a whole lot about the people who surround you, yet they do not know too much about you. Try not to stay this way through college. It is okay to let your guard down every once in a while, and yes, of course it is scary and you do not want to admit the fact that it terrifies you showing your vulnerable side, but trust me, sometimes it can help more than hurt.

Sagittarius, November 22 – December 22

You are a passionate person, eager to begin on whatever the next adventure may be, and that is awesome. Let that passionate side push you to try new things, study crazy concepts, and meet people who might stick by your side for the rest of time. Be fearless in whatever way you can. Go out to that party you were nervous about, who knows, it might be the best night of your life. Try taking that class you were curious about, what if it changes your career path? Do not let your past reflect what if’s, answer those questions in the present.

Capricorn, December 22 – January 19

You are respected for your patience, which is so important in college. We are not going to be here forever, so really take your time making sure you do it right. Complete your classes, form relationships, enjoy every second of the San Diego sun, and leave here proud, knowing you did everything to the best of your ability. Allow your patience to keep you from worrying about graduating in four years, because honestly, you might not. You might take an extra semester or two, and that is okay, stay yourself and stay patient. You will get where you need to be.

Aquarius, January 20 – February 18

You want what is best for those around you, and that is such an admirable trait to have, but sometimes you do it at the cost of yourself. While being selfless is considerate, consider yourself. Spend a little extra time on yourself this upcoming year, lots of changes are going to happen, and no matter how much you want to nurture those you love, you must acknowledge the signs you might show of needing someone. That someone being yourself. Give the time and energy you provide your people with to yourself.

Pisces, February 19 – March 20

You feel every emotion, and that can be a setback for you. Feeling every emotion comes with feeling fear, anxiety, and all the rest that showcase themselves during big environmental changes, like moving out into a new part of the world. Take deep breaths and know that you are here for a reason, you will find what was meant for you.