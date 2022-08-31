MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Women’s soccer hosts two games, football kicks off season at Snapdragon

Eight events on the Aztec athletics slate for Thursday-Monday, with Volleyball facing No. 9 Baylor and Men’s Soccer in Nebraska

Left: Junior Emma Gaines-Ramos attempts to dribble the ball past a University of Idaho defender at the SDSU Sports Deck on August 21, 2022. Middle: Junior Kenan Christon attempts to carry ther ball past the Aztec defense at the intrasquad scrimmage at Snapdragon Stadium on August 20, 2022. Right: Senior Kayla Rivera leaps in an attempt to spike the ball against UC Berkeley during the San Diego State Invitational on Aug. 26, 2022 at Peterson Gym.

Every Wednesday The Daily Aztec will help SDSU fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. On the calendar for Aztec athletics events this week:

Thursday, Sept. 1

Cross Country at UC Irvine Anteater Opener 4k, 6 p.m.

The Aztecs kick off their eight meet slate as part of a five team field in Irvine, where SDSU finished third out of four last season. Seven runners return from last season, including four seniors Lauren Harper, Jessica Kain, Alex Lomeli and Taylor Lustyan. Kain’s sixth place finish was tops for the Aztecs at this event in 2021, with Harper placing 17th and sophomore Nicole Meyer 22nd.

Women’s Soccer (2-1-1) vs San Diego (1-3-0), SDSU Sports Deck, 7 p.m.

San Diego State took their first loss of the season on Sunday, dropping a 4-0 decision to No. 14 Pepperdine in Malibu. Sophomore Denise Castro is tied for sixth in the nation with four goals and fifth in total points with 10, while four other players have both a goal and an assist for the Aztecs. Freshman forward Cameryn Maddox leads the Toreros with two goals and an assist, but USD has been outscored 11-4 and outshot by an average of 14.5-7.3 this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SDSU Women’s Soccer (@sdsu_womens_soccer)

Friday, Sept. 2

Volleyball (2-1) vs No. 9 Baylor (1-1), at Pepperdine ASICS Classic, 4 p.m.

A pair of 3-1 wins over Army West Point and UC San Diego on Saturday helped the Aztecs finish the San Diego State Invitational on the plus side of the ledger. Junior Heipua Tautua’a leads the team with 34 kills and senior Noa Miller is tops with 63 assists. The Bears were picked to finish second in the Big 12 preseason poll and split at the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge last weekend, dropping to No. 4 Minnesota 3-1 but topping No. 6 Wisconsin 3-2.

Men’s Soccer (0-2-0) at Omaha (1-1-0), 5 p.m.

SDSU surrendered a pair of goals in the final 9:35 to drop a 2-1 decision to Loyola Marymount in the home opener on Sunday. The Aztecs are making their first road trip to face Omaha in program history. They drew 0-0 at the Sports Deck in 2019 and notched a 3-2 win at the 2012 UCR/Courtyard Marriott Soccer Invitational in the previous two meetings against the Mavericks. Omaha was picked to finish third in the Summit League and return with their top scorer from last season, sophomore forward Kenji Mboma Dem.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Volleyball at Pepperdine (2-1) noon, vs UC Santa Barbara (0-3) 7 p.m. at Pepperdine ASICS Classic

The Waves were amongst the 12 teams receiving votes in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association poll, coming off a two-win weekend at the Ameritas Players Challenge in Lincoln, Nebraska. Pepperdine was picked to finish third in the West Coast Conference, and their loss came to preseason national No. 1 Nebraska. UC Santa Barbara was picked to finish second in the Big West Conference, and returns six starters and four all-conference selections.

Football (0-0) vs Arizona (0-0), Snapdragon Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

The 100th season of San Diego State football kicks off against an Arizona Wildcat team looking to improve on a 1-11 season last year in head coach Jedd Fisch’s second season. Seven All-Mountain West selections from last season return for the Aztecs, including junior Patrick McMorris and senior Caden McDonald who are both on preseason watch lists for national outstanding defensive player awards. Sophomore starting quarterback Jayden de Laura and junior wide receiver Jacob Cowing both transferred into Arizona and will play big roles offensively. De Laura was Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year at Washington State last season. Cowing led UTEP in receiving and was a two-time All-Conference USA selection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego State Football (@aztecfootball)

Sunday, Sept. 4

Women’s Soccer vs UC San Diego (0-3-0), SDSU Sports Deck, 7 p.m.

The Tritons broke a 183:20 scoreless streak to start the season in a 2-1 loss at Cal on Sunday. UC San Diego’s other two defeats came at home to Idaho 2-0, and Pepperdine 1-0. Junior forward Kennedy Carter was named preseason all-Big West Conference and is UCSD’s top returning goal scorer from last season when she netted five.

Monday, Sept. 5

Men’s Soccer at Creighton (2-0-0), 4:30 p.m.

Junior forward Duncan McGuire leads the nation in scoring with five goals and 11 points through the Bluejays 6-0 win over Oakland and 6-1 result against Rutgers. McGuire and sophomore midfielder Mark O’Neill were named Big East Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week. Creighton was slotted fourth in the preseason Big East poll and returns the conference Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year in senior Paul Kruse. The Jays will host No. 10 Saint Louis on Friday.