SDSU Women’s Soccer tie Saint Mary’s 2-2

The Aztecs have tied four out of their last five games, with Saint Mary’s the latest on the list.

The Aztecs (2-1-4) played the Saint Mary’s College Gaels (4-1-2) in a tough match that ended in a 2-2 tie on Friday, Sept. 9 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Goals by Denise Castro and Emma Gaines-Ramos gave the Aztecs a 2-0 lead, but the Gaels climbed back late in the game and equalized in the 78th minute.

The result marked the Aztecs fourth tie in their last five games.

The Gaels came out strong in the opening 30 minutes. They ended the match with a total of 7 shots. But once the Aztecs picked up their intensity, they looked completely locked in.

In the 44th minute junior Emma Gaines-Ramos gave a great pass up to sophomore

Denise Castro who put it in the net and gave the Aztecs a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

“It felt good to get back on the scoresheet after not producing statistically in a while,” Gaines-Ramos said. She finished the match with a goal and the assist to Castro’s finish.

The Aztecs came out strong in the second half. Forty four seconds into the half, Castro was tackled in the box leading to a penalty for the Aztecs. Gaines-Ramos then walked up to take the shot, and confidently doubled the Aztecs’ lead to 2-0.

The Gaels did not give up. The Aztecs conceded a free kick right outside their box which gave the Gaels a prime chance to cut into the lead. Senior Isabella Santavicca strutted up to take the free kick and beautifully paced it into the back of the net to cut the Aztecs’ lead in half.

In the 78th minute the Gaels completed their comeback following a corner that bounced around before being headed in by senior Laura Sanz.

“We can always get better and sharpen things up, and try not to give up so many set pieces,” Gaines-Ramos said following the unfortunate result.

Head Coach Mike Friesen also addressed the goal from the corner when he said, “we should have not given up those two set pieces and we need to finish the chances we get.”

Friday’s match was not the norm for San Diego as rain came falling down despite the heatwave coming to an end on the same day.

“The weather held up great and it was probably a welcome relief from all the heat they had, and it probably helped the game in some aspects,” Friesen said.

The Aztecs hit the road next for their biggest test of the season so far as they play No. 1 UCLA on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.