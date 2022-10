like a dithered cloud

aching to weep

its colored rains

through sunbeams, these dews

percolate fronds in the morning fog

the hunger grows

ponds would flow

nature would open its pores

for the withering worms and slick toads

to frolic and flounder once more

as a peak of light pierces

through the greenery,

these leaves souse under rain

and lilt in the wind

a paroxysmal awakening

full of sound and fury