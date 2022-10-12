Aztec Student Union hosts Stranger Things Halloween event

Students roller skated, played arcade games and enjoyed popcorn as they attended this ‘80s throwback

SDSU students hold hands in order to regain their balance on Wednesday,Oct. 5 2022 at the Stranger Things themed event.

Montezuma hall was decorated with Stranger Things collages, flashing lights, vinyl records and a disco ball on Oct. 7. Students participated in roller skating, air hockey and played old arcade games, such as Pac-man. The skating rink and skates were provided by the Student Union and their vendors. Free popcorn was offered to all the attendees while they enjoyed the activities and music.

“I liked how they had a bunch of arcade games because it’s on theme with the time of the show,” said Senior Corinne Andrus, a business marketing major.

The AV team played ‘80s and ‘90s music and projected scenes from the show onto screens near the popcorn.

“We pulled out the mirror ball that’s spinning and put up a few extra lights that aren’t normally part of this setup,” said Anthony Cabrera, technical services coordinator. “I like coming to my events, seeing how they turn out and seeing the results of everyone enjoying themselves.”

Once inside, students signed roller skating waivers and used their RedID to check in with the Union Nights committee.

Kate Allard, junior and chair of the Union Nights committee, said the committee decided on hosting this event earlier in the year because of Stranger Things’ popularity.

“We tried to gear it towards what we thought students would like,” Allard said. “The activities seem to be successful and I’m happy that everyone is enjoying the roller skating.”

Sophomore and program assistant Emily Sanchez agreed and said students were lined up at the door right at 6 p.m.

Thirty minutes into the event most of the roller skates were being used, so students waited in line for their turn or played games in the meantime.

“Being able to play the games while I was waiting was great,” Andrus said. “It was also nice when I needed a break.”

Alyssa Appleby, a freshman education major, attended with her roommate and said her friends told her about the event.

“I happen to really like roller skating. I’ve been doing it my whole life. That’s what appealed to me,” said Appleby.

Toward the end of the event, when most of the attendees were checked in, the students working the event also took a turn skating.

“This is my first big event. I’ve been excited because I’m a Stranger Things fan,” said Sanchez. “It blew my mind that people wanted to come.”

Information on upcoming events can be found on the Aztec Student Union website or Instagram page.