Star running back’s passions go beyond the football field

The Daily Aztec brings you an inside look at SDSU’s star running back, Jordan Byrd

Senior Jordan Byrd celebrates a touchdown in the end zone against the University of Toledo on Sept. 24, 2022. Byrd’s 43-yard touchdown added another explosive play to his resume as he routinely wrecks havoc on the field thanks to his speed.

Senior Jordan Byrd is the first-string running back for the San Diego State football team. Byrd was awarded the Paul Hornung Watch List Award for the most versatile player for three consecutive years, as well as the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year in 2022.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Byrd played tackle football at the young age of seven. Growing up he watched his father play in an adult flag football league, which inspired him.

Both of Byrd’s parents were involved in sports, his mother competed in track and field, and his father played football. These became the two main sports Byrd excelled in throughout his childhood.

Byrd went on to play high school football at Manzano High School in Albuquerque where he led his school to state championship in 2017 along with a perfect 13-0 record. Coming into SDSU, Byrd opened his freshman year with the outstanding freshman award which he shared alongside current cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons, Darren Hall.

Byrd’s senior year with the Aztecs this season began with two touchdowns including a 66-yard return within the first quarter against Idaho State to give the team its first win.

“I feel like the best one on the field when they can’t catch me,” Byrd said.

While his confidence runs high on the field, he said he does his best to stay humble off it.

Despite at times being the shortest on the field, his speed and ability to make plays overshadows any doubt that he can make an impact on the field. He leads the Aztecs in rushing yards (307) and total touchdowns (3).

Bryd had offers to multiple schools not only for football, but track and field as well. Since joining the Aztecs, Byrd has learned a lot, not only about football but also how to be a good person.

“The coaches brought me in and taught me the new ways of football and turned me into a grown man,” Byrd said.

Many know the sra running back’s athletic side, but he was a creative one too. His passion for art and fashion has been part of him since he was a young child.

He often visited his grandparents’ farm where he learned how to sew and paint just like his grandfather. Today, Byrd has his own clothing brand called Oblivion. He plans to possibly one day attend fashion school with his older sister in San Francisco.

After years of competitive football Byrd stated the love for the game keeps him motivated.

“It’s become a job for me, a fun one though,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s goal after college is to hopefully pursue a career in football. His love and dedication to the game will not end with SDSU.