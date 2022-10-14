Fall foods review: Trader Joe’s edition

As temperatures slowly begin to drop, foggy mornings roll in, and oversized hoodies are looking like a real possibility, it’s safe to say that fall is finally here. Trader Joe’s shelves are filled with every possible combination of fall drinks, foods and house goodies. Seriously, if you’re on the hunt for a large cinnamon whisk broom they’ve got you covered. However, with that many options how can you possibly decide what’s worth the money? As a self-proclaimed Trader Joe’s enthusiast, here is a review of some of the store’s most anticipated picks for this season’s fall-treats.

Pumpkin-Spice Hummus

I had no idea what I thought this hummus would taste like, but I was definitely not prepared. It’s absolutely delicious. After three days, my roommates and I have devoured just about the entire tub. Julia Walker, a sophomore public health major, described the hummus as undeniable and addictive. “The dip is the perfect combination of a rich, sweet and fluffy pumpkin pie filling,”she said.

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

The cashier was shocked when scanning this item but not for the reasons you might think. He told me he was surprised there were even any left, and now I completely understand why. The squash puree and three-cheese mix melts effortlessly, forming a mouthwatering combination with the pasta. I will totally be buying this again, no questions asked. Thanks Todd (the wonderful cashier)!

Pumpkin Hold the Cone

These ice cream cones are another level entirely. I audibly let out an “oh my god” on the first bite. 10000/10. That is all.

Non-Dairy Pumpkin Oat Beverage

As someone who is always going the alternate milk route, I was more than eager to try this when Jordan Kennerary, a sophomore studying health communications, recommended it. “This creamer is the epitome of fall,” Kennerary said“It’s creamy without being overpowering; be prepared to make the best drinks of your life.”

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Non-Fat Greek Yogurt and Pumpkin Pie Spice

I’m a big yogurt lover, but sadly, this did not meet my expectations. It was oddly sour, even for Greek yogurt. However, I mixed in the pumpkin pie spice and it was considerably more appetizing. Yogurt, no. Pumpkin pie spice, yes please.

Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Cereal Bars

Delicious and convenient, these bars checked every box for an on the go snack. The pumpkin flavor filling wasn’t super strong, but it was definitely there. They do taste a lot better than most cereal bars I’ve tried and are the perfect size. “If you’re going to buy regular bars anyway, you might as well switch it up with this festive option,” said Phoebe Griffiths, a second year studying computer science.

This has only just covered a small amount of the delectable autumn treats Trader Joe’s has to offer. With a store quite literally on campus, there is no excuse to not walk over and partake in your very own fall foods review. As Trader Joe’s “Fearless Flyer” stated, “Let the pumpkin roll and the maple flow!”