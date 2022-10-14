Aztec Music Group’s backyard event with Supercool! was a massive hit

Aztec Music Group’s (AMG) recent event on Sept. 30 was a big hit. The student organization showcased six back-to-back performances from Hannah Geller, Matty Thomas, JMaTy, Thani, Steves, and Supercool! as the headliner on.

The event was hosted off-campus on Dorothy Way. As doors opened at 5:30 p.m., students filled up the backyard patio while the bands did their sound checks before Hannah Geller was set to perform.

Last semester, Supercool!, a multi-genre and, 11-piece group, made its debut at another AMG event. Members, RJ Maes and Graham Sanders, spoke about headlining this event.

“We’re happy to be a part of it this year and are excited to be playing with so many great artists,” Maes said. “This event is a great opportunity for artists to get together because we’re all kind of up and coming.”

Sanders commented on the AMG scene and shared that their band consisted of a genre-expanding sound, which included a five-piece horn section, conventional bass, drums, keys, and guitar.

“We’re definitely not the default AMG genre here. Supercool! is like an indie punk consignment with funk, pop, soul, R&B, that sort of stuff,” Sanders said. “AMG is great for anybody who wants to get involved in the music scene here at SDSU.”

Everyone connected with AMG values working in the local music industry, whether promoting their music as an artist or entering into the business aspect of it.

Zen Yokel, president of the Aztec Music Group, spoke about his internal workings and event life on campus.

“Music is something that we try to foster for everyone trying to market themselves as artists,” Yokel said. “We hold shows they’re able to play in, and we host events on and off campus for these performers.”

AMG also continues to do a lot of music business outreach in San Diego.

“Balboa Park, for the Save Starlight initiative, is an old venue that went out of business that is trying to be restored,” Yokel said. “We will be sourcing the artists for that initiative, and it will be an incredible time with a lot of AMG outreach.”

Locally it can be challenging for SDSU students with musical aspirations to connect with other artists in the area as the city has not always been a known hotspot for music outside of Stone Temple Pilots, Blink-182, and Slightly Stoopid.

Jacob Matro of JMaTy, a hip-hop and rap genre who performed at AMG’s event, discussed what this event meant for an emerging artist on campus.

“San Diego has not been the most diverse musical city, but we’re trying to make that more varied as students,” Matro said. “This event is free for us, such as how we perform for free, so this brings music to the people and creates a fan base.”

