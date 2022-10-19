The Aztecs lose two home games after returning from a two-week road trip

SDSU Women’s Volleyball make changes after Thursday’s game but did not complete their mission to win on Saturday

Hands raised, Aztec outside hitter Madison Corf, right, celebrates winning a point against the Colorado State Rams at the Peterson Gym on October 15, 2022.

San Diego State women’s volleyball (4-15) returned to Peterson Gym after a two-week-long road trip.

They hosted the University of Wyoming (8-12), losing 1-3 on Oct. 13, and also hosted Colorado State University, losing 0-3 on Oct. 15.

During their two-week road trip, prior to the two home games, the Aztecs won 3-0 against Fresno State but lost against the University of Nevada, 1-3. In the final two games of the away series, the Aztecs fell 0-3 to Utah State and 1-3 against Boise State before returning to the Mesa.

Peterson Gym’s crowd was amazing all week, chanting “Lets Go Aztecs.” During the Aztec game against Wyoming, women within the Aztec volleyball organization were honored for the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The Aztecs have struggled at the beginning of their games, which was emphasized against Wyoming.“We’ve been having a tough time starting games and so we let Wyoming get on us early and they were able to gain confidence on the road because we didn’t come out more focused to start and that is my fault,” head coach Brent Hillard said.

Sophomore Mikela Labno had a total of 13 kills throughout both games and mentioned how grateful she was able to return to Peterson Gym.

“Being on the road is hard but it feels good to be home,” Labno said. “We are just going to come out and ball and just have fun.”

During Saturday’s game against Colorado State, Hillard made a few changes in hopes of a different result yet the Aztecs still fell 0-3.

Coach Hillard decided to start senior Julia Haynie, who did not start in the previous matches, and the team changed formations to have two back row setters. Despite the outcome, Hillard thought “it was a good change that worked well.”

Freshman Madison Corf, who had 21 kills from both games, believes the Aztecs played great despite the losses.

“Personally, I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and I think we all played really well and that was probably the best match we played all year,” Corf said.

Despite the Aztec Volleyball team losing again on Saturday, the atmosphere was amazing.

“(The crowd was) awesome, we just love it. It is amazing to see the support, especially when we are down, they are still here for us and that means everything,” Hillard said. “The girls know that they have the support from the crowd which keeps them working hard.

“I loved the atmosphere of the gym. There was so much excitement and I just loved how loud it was,” Corf said.

The SDSU women’s volleyball team will take a road trip to New Mexico where they will face the New Mexico Lobos on Oct. 20. They will be back home at Peterson Gym on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m., when they face off against the Air Force volleyball team.