Creativity radiates at the Second Maker’s Market hosted by APIDA Center and One SDSU

Students and staff had the opportunity to sell their handmade goods in the Student Union Courtyard

The Asian Pacific Islander Desi American center and One SDSU put on a Maker’s Market on Oct. 20, which gave San Diego State University students and staff the opportunity to sell their handmade goods.

This was the second year the APIDA center hosted the event.

“I thought this was a great opportunity to again showcase students’ talents and provide them with opportunities to make some money,” said Virginia Loh-Hagen, the director of the APIDA center. “But it’s really about entrepreneurship and leadership.”

Loh-Hagen was especially excited to see first-time sellers profit off their passions, which is one of the main reasons she loves putting on this event every year.

Student and faculty vendors sold rugs, earrings, art prints, stickers, paintings, ceramics, and more. Many expressed excitement at having the opportunity to sell their art and noted this market was particularly welcoming as there was no vendor fee for students or experience required.

“It’s a lot more accessible than other events in the San Diego community,” said Rachel Joy Robles, a research assistant at SDSU. “If you’re a small artist just starting out, it’s hard to find these resources. The fact that I can be here for two years in a row was really helpful.”

Several vendors said they originally started their businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, using their extra time to be creative and make money.

“During COVID I was left with a lot of spare time and I have always been a creator,” said Anna Grace Skrentny, a second-year sustainability major. “I love art and expressing myself through physical formats. It’s something that’s been with me since I was born, however COVID really jumped started it for me.”

Others made products specifically for the Maker’s Market event, using it as a reason to channel their creativity.

One seller, Grace Cho, a first-year student, made bracelets with her roommates for the event. They had enjoyed making crafts in the past but did not have a purpose behind them. When they saw the Maker’s Market would be held, they used it as a way to embrace their creative energy and become involved on campus.

Vendors also used the market as an opportunity to build community. Many said they enjoyed being around other creators and meeting people they would not have had the chance to otherwise. It also allowed them to network as they could pass out business cards, showcase their products in a personal way, and spread awareness of their business.

Many sellers were thankful the university put on events such as this one, while attendees enjoyed the opportunity to support their fellow students.

The next Maker’s Market will be held next semester at the Student Union Courtyard.