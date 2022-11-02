MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Football hosts homecoming, Basketball teams tip-off seasons

Women’s soccer continues to chase Mountain West title in New Mexico while the Mesa hosts six events this week, including three volleyball matches

Every week The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is the calendar of Aztec athletics events for this week, all event times are in Pacific Daylight Time:

Wednesday, Nov. 2

No. 5 Women’s Soccer (7-5-8, 5-3-3) vs No. 1 Wyoming (7-6-5, 6-3-2), Mountain West Championship Semifinal, 3 p.m.

San Diego State advanced to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2019, besting Utah State 0-0 (19-18) on penalties. Senior forward Rachelle Elve converted from the spot in the 22nd round of the shootout and junior goalkeeper Alexa Madueno denied Aggies leading goal scorer Sammie Murdock to send the Aztecs through. SDSU topped Wyoming in their regular season meeting 2-1 on Sept. 25. The Cowgirls are led by fifth year midfielder Jamie Tatum, who topped the conference with nine goals and 22 points.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Men’s Soccer (5-7-3, 1-4-2) at No. -/16 Oregon State (6-3-5, 2-1-4), 6 p.m.

The Aztecs return to action for the first time since drawing 2-2 with University of California on Oct. 23. Oregon State is unranked in the Coaches Poll but is No. 16 in the midseason Division I Men’s Soccer Committee rankings released on Oct. 28, which will be used to determine seeding in the 48-team College Cup tournament field. San Diego State handed the Beavers their only conference loss thus far 3-0 at the Sports Deck on Oct. 2 with freshman forward CJ Fodrey and midfielders senior Blake Bowen and junior Iñigo Villaldea slotting home the goals.

Volleyball (6-17, 4-8) vs Boise State (14-9, 6-6), Aztec Court at Peterson Gym, 7 p.m.

SDSU picked up their second win in three matches with a 3-1 win at Wyoming last Saturday. The Aztecs had four players put away double-digit kills, led by senior opposite Kayla Rivera who notched 14 along with two service aces. Boise State won the previous meeting this season 3-1 in Idaho on Oct. 8; sophomore opposite Paige Barth powered the Bronco attack with a game-high 17 kills while senior outside hitter Lauren Ohlinger struck for 16.

Friday, Nov. 4

Men’s Tennis at Jack Kramer Collegiate Classic, All day through Sunday

The Aztecs close out their fall season in Palos Verdes after having competed in the ITA Southwest Regionals their last time out on Oct. 20-22. Junior Johannes Seeman and sophomore Alexander Mandma went 1-1 on the weekend and advanced to the round of 16 in the doubles bracket. In singles action junior Borah Sengul went 3-1 overall while junior Andre Saleh went 3-2.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Swimming and Diving (2-0) vs Utah Tech (0-1), Aztec Aquaplex, 10 a.m.

San Diego State is back in action for the first time since topping Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount and Seattle University in Phoenix, Ariz. on Oct. 21-22. Sophomore Meredith Smithbaker was named Mountain West Swimmer of the Week after the quad dual, she won the 100 and 50 freestyle with season-best times in addition to being part of three winning relay teams. This will be the Aztecs’ first one-on-one meet since Oct. 6 at Pepperdine.

Volleyball vs Utah State (15-8, 7-5), Aztec Court at Peterson Gym, 1 p.m.

The Aggies won the first meeting of the season 3-0 in Logan, Utah on Oct. 6. Junior outside hitter Tatum Stall, who leads Utah State averaging 3.64 points per set this season, was the top attacker in the game recording 12 kills. Rivera led SDSU with 10.0 points on nine kills and a blocked serve, while junior outside hitter Heipua Tautua’a blocked four Aggie attacks.

Football (4-4, 2-2) vs UNLV (4-4, 2-2), Snapdragon Stadium, 4 p.m.

SDSU and UNLV are tied for third place in the West Division and looking for bounceback performances after losing last week — the Rebels fell 44-21 at Notre Dame. Senior quarterback Jalen Mayden threw for over 200 yards for the second time this season against Fresno State, it was the fifth time overall in 22 games since Brady Hoke returned to the Mesa. Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield is practicing again after missing the last two games for UNLV; he averages 205.17 yards passing per game and has thrown for eight touchdowns while rushing for five.

Women’s Soccer Mountain West Championship Final, Time TBA

The winner of the SDSU-Wyoming semifinal will face the winner of No. 3 San José State (8-6-5, 6-3-2) and No. 2 New Mexico (7-3-8, 5-1-5). The Cowgirls, Lobos and Spartans all finished the regular season with 20 points; Wyoming earned the top seed by beating SJSU during the season and winning the first tiebreaker with more conference wins than UNM, while New Mexico earned the second seed over SJSU with a better in-conference goal differential. The Spartans topped No. 6 Colorado College in the other quarterfinal on a 77th minute goal by sophomore midfielder Taylor Phillips. The Aztecs beat SJSU 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 6 and drew 0-0 with the Lobos in the regular season finale on Oct. 27.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Men’s Soccer at No. 1/1 Washington (13-0-3, 5-0-2), Noon.

San Diego State has gone 2-2-1 since losing to Washington 2-0 on Sept. 29 at Snapdragon Stadium. Washington is one of three teams still unbeaten nationally and ranks No. 1 in both the Coaches Poll and Committee Rankings. They average the fifth-most goals per game (2.56) in the country, with sophomore forward/midfielder Chris Meyers’ 10 assists tied for fourth in the NCAA. The Huskies will host UCLA, who currently leads the teams receiving votes outside the top 25, on Wednesday.

Monday, Nov. 7

No. 19/20 Men’s Basketball (0-0) vs Cal State Fullerton (0-0), time TBA.

The 102th season of Aztecs’ men’s basketball tips off against a Cal State Fullerton team picked to finish seventh in the Big West Conference Preseason Poll. The Scarlet and Black dispatched San Diego Christian 102-52 in an exhibition game on Tuesday at Viejas Arena, with seniors guard Matt Bradley, and forwards Keshad Johnson and Jaedon LeDee scoring 13 apiece. San Diego State has won their last nine season openers dating back to the 2013-14 season

Volleyball vs Fresno State (6-18, 0-12), Aztec Court at Peterson Gym, 5 p.m.

SDSU will be looking for the season series sweep against the Bulldogs, having won 3-0 in Fresno on Sept. 27. Sophomore outside hitter Mikela Labno led the Aztecs with 12 kills while freshman defensive specialist McKenna Douglas recorded a career-high five service aces. The Bulldogs were led by sophomore outside hitter Ella Rud, the team’s leading scorer for the season, who notched a game-high 16 kills.

Women’s Basketball (0-0) at No. 2/2 Stanford (0-0), 7 p.m.

The Aztecs begin the season picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West Conference, led by Preseason All-Mountain West selection fifth year guard Sophia Ramos. Joining Ramos as returning starters are guards sophomore Asia Avinger (a Mountain West All-Freshman Team selection last year) and senior Mercedes Staples. Stanford, which reached the Final Four for the second year in a row and 15th time in program history last season, returns a pair of All American selections in senior guard Haley Jones and junior forward Cameron Brink.