Aztec women’s basketball smash the Pioneers in second game of the season

Junior gaurd Meghan Fiso goes up for a layup during the Aztecs 95-41 rout over the University of Antelope Valley on Saturday, Nov. 12.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Aztec women’s basketball team (2-1) dominated the University of Antelope Valley (2-1), winning 95-41.

The Aztecs started the game with a 15-point run and eventually ended the first half with 29 free throws and a 38-point lead against the Pioneers.

Senior guard Abby Prohaska led the team as she effortlessly set a career high of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“I really needed this,” Prohaska said. “But it comes down to playing with a great team.”

Ten different Aztecs scored during the game, five of which reached double digits. Two of those players were sophomore guards Khylee Pepe and Asia Avinger who both have an exciting season ahead of them.

Both players had an amazing game. Pepe reached a career high of 15 points and Avinger scored 13 points in her first game of the season.

Avinger helped lead the Aztecs to victory in style and pumped up the crowd by scoring a half court shot at the buzzer to end the first half.

Head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson expressed how she felt regarding the depth of the team after this dominating game.

“We haven’t had as much depth as we have this year in years past,” Terry-Hutson said. “These past two games have allowed our bench to get us some reps and let them know what it feels like to be in an Aztec uniform.”

Saturday’s game marked the first time since 1984 where the Aztecs won two games in a row by at least 50 points. The home opener for the Aztecs was a huge game as the team beat San Diego Christan College 83 to 30 on Nov. 9.

“I mean it makes me feel good, we came out and we executed,” Prohaska said following the two victories. “There’s always room for improvement but we capitalized on everything we were supposed to.”

Unfortunately the Aztecs game wasn’t perfect, with a total of 19 turnovers. “Our goal is to keep that number under 12,” Terry-Hutson said.

The Aztecs also struggled at times to stay focused. “We just let the game get away from us a little bit,” Terry-Hutson said. “Once we had that lead we relaxed too much and the lesson after this game will be that we need to play for a complete 40 minutes.”

This season, the Aztecs look to dominate the court and the Mountain West Conference. “We are trying to win championships this season and that is the ultimate goal,” Terry-Hutson said.

The Aztecs look to secure another home victory against Southeastern Louisiana University at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Viejas Arena.