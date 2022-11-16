MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Women’s Basketball hosts two games before the Thanksgiving break

Every week The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is the calendar of Aztec athletics events for this week, all event times are in Pacific Standard Time:

Thursday, Nov. 17

Swim and Dive at SMU Invitational, all day through Saturday

The Aztecs will compete in their third multi-team meet of the season after knocking off Utah Tech 135-118 on Nov. 5 at the Aztec Aquaplex. SDSU won nine of 14 swimming events, picking up their 45th straight dual meet win overall dating back to January of 2018. The event in Dallas will feature SMU, Hawai’i, Wyoming, Miami and Drury, with TCU also competing in diving only. This will be the final event for Aztec swimmers in 2022, as the Cal Baptist Invitational in December is diving only.

Volleyball (8-19, 6-10) at Nevada (13-14, 7-9), 6 p.m.

The three seniors Kayla Rivera, Noa Miller and Julia Haynie tied for match highs in SDSU’s 3-0 loss to conference leader UNLV on Nov. 10. Rivera tied freshman Madison Corf for a squad-best seven kills, while Miller’s 15 assists were tops for the team and Haynie was one of three Aztecs with a service ace. The Aztecs won the first meeting 3-1 against the Wolfpack on Sept. 24, Corf recorded a career-high 22 kills while sixth-year outside hitter Kayla Afoa led Nevada with 14 points.

Friday, Nov. 18

Women’s Basketball (3-1) vs Portland (2-1), Viejas Arena, 6 p.m.

San Diego State continued their six-game home stand with a 69-53 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday after sweeping the Aztec Classic. Senior Mercedes Staples scored a game-high 18 and SDSU outscored the Lady Lions 18-3 in the fourth quarter. The Pilots were picked to finish second in the WCC Preseason Poll with one first place vote, and senior guard Haylee Andrews was named to the preseason all-conference team. Portland also returns a All-WCC First Team selection from last year in junior forward Alex Fowler.

Football (6-4, 4-2) at New Mexico (2-8, 0-6), 6:45 p.m.

Senior Jalen Mayden was named Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Week, throwing for 268 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 61 yards as SDSU beat San José State 43-27. It was the first time since topping Central Michigan 48-11 in the 2019 New Mexico Bowl that SDSU topped the 40-point mark against an FBS opponent. The Aztecs are 4-1 since Mayden took over at quarterback against Hawai’i on Oct. 8. They’ll face a Lobos team that averages the fewest (11.67) and allows the second-most (32.00) points per game in conference play.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Volleyball at San José State (19-7, 13-3), 2 p.m.

Sophomore middle blocker Elly Schrader was the top scorer for San Diego State in their home finale, scoring 9.5 points on 6 kills, 4 block assists and a block solo. The Aztecs have not seen SJSU since a 3-1 loss to open conference play on Sept. 22. Senior outside hitter Amethyst Harper is averaging over four points per set in conference play for the Spartans, who can still earn a share of the Mountain West Regular Season Championship if they win their final two matches and UNLV drops their final two.

Monday, Nov. 21

No. 17/19 Men’s Basketball (3-0) vs Ohio State (2-0), Maui Jim Invitational, 6 p.m.

The Aztecs jumped two spots in the AP Media Poll and one spot in the USA Today Coaches Poll after a pair of home wins against Cal State Fullerton and BYU; SDSU won at Stanford 74-62 on Tuesday. Senior Darrion Trammel was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Week after putting up 39 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals while shooting 60% from the field over the two home games. The Buckeyes are receiving votes in both polls and return three players from a team that went 20-12 and 12-8 in conference, finishing fourth in the Big Ten last season. Co-captain forwards senior Justice Sueing averages 15.5 points and junior Zed Key a double-double with 15.0 points and 11.5 rebounds, while fellow co-captain graduate transfer guard Isaac Likekele averages 6.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

No. 17/19 Men’s Basketball vs 14/12 Arizona (2-0) OR Cincinnati (3-0), Maui Jim Invitational, 2 p.m. OR 7:30 p.m.

The Wildcats were picked to finish second in the Pac-12 Preseason Poll and feature three juniors who were Preseason All Conference team selections. Forward Azuolas Tubelis was a first team selection and guards Kerr Kriisa and Pelle Larsson were second team selections, with all three making the watch lists for Basketball Hall of Fame positional awards. Arizona has home wins over Nicholls State and Southern, and will face Utah Tech on Thursday before they meet SDSU. Cincinnati were slotted third in the AAC Preseason Poll, with graduate student guard David DeJulius earning a Preseason All-AAC Second Team selection. The Bearcats also feature redshirt-senior guard and transfer Landers Noelly II, who was a Preseason All-AAC First Team selection and NIT Most Outstanding Player last year at Memphis. The Bearcats have beaten Chaminade, Cleveland State and Eastern Kentucky at home, and are at Northern Kentucky today.

Women’s Basketball vs Grambling State (0-3), Viejas Arena, 6 p.m.

Since shooting 31.6% from the field in the season opener at Stanford, the Aztecs have knocked down 44.1% of their field goals over the last three games while holding opponents to 27.4% during the same stretch. The Lady Tigers were picked to finish sixth in the SWAC Preseason Poll and will play their home opener against New Orleans on Friday before visiting the Mesa. Guards have carried the team’s scoring, with sophomore Colbi Maples averaging 11.3 points while graduate students Leah Morrow and Saxon Miracle have added 9.3 and 9.0 points apiece.