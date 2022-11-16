American Marketing Association hosts ‘Professional Networking Night’ Career Fair

Students gathered for an afternoon of a personal and intimate networking and connecting experience

Jacob Lundstrom, recent SDSU alumni and now here presenting to attendees on behalf of Amazon Ads

The American Marketing Association (AMA) hosted their semi-annual career fair, “Professional Networking Night,” on Nov. 8 at Montezuma Hall.

Over 125 people and eight companies attended the event, including Amazon and Aldi, were present. Free headshots were offered to attendees. Snacks and desserts were provided, as well as tables for students and professionals to mingle.

While the event had a marketing focus, industries such as finance and lifestyle were also included.

Kaitlyn Snyder, a senior management major and president of AMA, took the lead in organizing the event.

“This event offers a more personalized environment than many career fairs, making it the perfect opportunity to build connections and secure a job or internship,” Snyder said.

Former San Diego State University students, once in the crowd looking for offers, found success at previous career fairs and now find themselves on the other side of the table, pitching their current company to students.

One of those is Jake Lundstrom, a class of ‘22 SDSU graduate now representing Amazon Ads said this was his way of giving back.

“I am here today looking for students with confidence and those willing to get out there,” Lundstrom said. “Going to an event like this is already putting yourself out of your comfort zone. This is where I found my job with Amazon and I am here today to pay it forward.”

AMA is a club with the goal of providing students interested in marketing, sales or advertising with educational and advancement opportunities. They often host guest speakers, hold case competitions to provide real life marketing experience, workshops such as resume building and more.

Ryan Lieng, a business management major and the vice president of Finance in AMA, encouraged students to join the club, which boasts a membership of over 200.

“I wanted to join a club where I could learn hands on. Join AMA when you can and take advantage of it, it will lead to opportunities and experiences,” Lieng said.

Lucas Theeker, a junior marketing major, enjoyed the event and found it a valuable experience.

“Don’t be afraid to get out there and talk to people in person. Start early and take a risk,” Theeker said.

More information on the club and future events can be found on AMA’s Instagram page, @sdsuama.