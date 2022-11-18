Now on a three game win-streak, nothing is stopping SDSU’s women’s basketball team

The Aztecs beat Southeastern Louisiana University, 69-53, to increase to 3-1 on the season

Sophomore guard Asia Avinger goes up for a layup at Viejas Arena during the 2021-22 season.

Three home games and three dominating wins for the Aztec women’s basketball team. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Aztecs (3-1) beat the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions (2-2) 69-53.

Despite the win, the Aztecs got off to a rocky start. The Lions maintained the lead in the first quarter, which at one point stretched as large as seven points. By the end of the first quarter, the Lions held a two-point lead.

The intermission between the first two quarters provided Aztec head coach Stacie Terry-Hutson an opportunity to calm her players and potentially change the outcome of the game.

“We were doing things out of character, and it caused us to be out of sorts,” Terry-Hutson said “But we took a deep breath and said we are ok, let’s play our style of basketball.”

The Aztecs eventually finished the first half with a six-point lead and never looked back. They continued their improved play into the second half — outscoring the Lions 36-26 in the final two quarters and securing the victory.

Senior guard Mercedes Staples played a vital role in the win. Staples ended the game with 18 points and went 6 of 6 from the three point line. Staples became the first Aztec in Mountain West history to make six three-pointers without missing.

“It felt really good, but I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Staples said. “I trust them, and they trust me.”

Acting together as a team seems to be one of the Aztecs’ biggest strengths this year. In just this past game against the Lions they had nine different players score.

Not only did nine of them score, three of them hit double digits. One of those players has been a recurring name early into the season, sophomore guard Asia Avinger, who helped lead the team by scoring 11 points.

Another terrific performer came from junior forward Kim Villalobos. In Tuesday’s game Villalobos had 10 points and six rebounds.

“Rebounds are so important, especially when we are trying to keep our composure,” Villalobos said.

Starting the season with three dominating wins at home is an important feat for the Aztecs. It was brought up multiple times by different players, but Villalobos said it best.

“It’s a great feeling to keep it rolling, especially when adversity hits, because it definitely will,” she said.

The Aztecs are plentiful in terms of experience, which provides much-needed depth.

“We have players coming from championship games and championship teams, and they each did something special tonight,” Terry-Hutson said.

The Aztecs look to go for four wins in a row. They play tonight Friday, Nov. 18 at 6pm in Viejas Arena against the University of Portland.