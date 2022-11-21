Delta Sigma Phi hosts first of a two-part series fundraising event for the American Red Cross

DSIG organized a week worth of events with water balloon fights, pizza, music performances and more

Members of DSIG outside the frat house with the Red Bull Company car.

Delta Sigma Phi hosted a water balloon fundraising event on Nov. 16 at their fraternity house at 5560 Hardy Ave. Students gathered there to listen to music, eat pizza and throw water balloons.

The main attraction of the event was the opportunity to throw water balloons –sold for $1 a piece-– at members of the fraternity. All the proceeds raised from this event will go to the American Red Cross.

“We have some friends we thought needed a water balloon or two,” said freshman Sophia Oelerich, a communication major. “And of course it is for a good cause.”

Seth Gonzalez, a freshman and electrical engineering major, views the quality and quantity of philanthropic events DSIG has as a unique separator from other fraternities and is the reason why he joined.

“It’s a great way for people to have fun but also give back,” Gonzalez said.

A Red Bull company car parked outside the house handed out free Red Bulls to attendees. Jordan Hall, a junior and business management major, is a DSIG brother and a student marketeer for Red Bull.

“We are here to support the fundraiser and help out,” Hall said. “It is a great thing to be a part of.”

This is DSIG’s second fundraising event of the semester, the first was a partnership they did with the San Diego Humane Society.

“It means a lot for us to do something for our community and to give back,” said Philanthropy Chair Payton Kim. “That is what we are all about and it builds a stronger community and something bigger to work for.”

This event is the first of a two-part series to raise money for the Red Cross. Eight hundred dollars have been raised so far for just the water balloon event alone.

For more information on Delta Sigma Phi and future events, visit their Instagram page @deltasig_sdsu.