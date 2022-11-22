SDSU football makes it three straight after dominant 34-10 win over the New Mexico Lobos

The Aztec defense held the Lobos to just 10 points on the night and outgained New Mexico by 250 yards

From left to right, senior linebacker Michael Shawcroft, sophomore cornerback Noah Avinger and junior safety Davaughn Celestine celebrate a stop during a game against UNLV on Nov. 5.

The San Diego State offense continued its impressive play with a 34-10 win over the New Mexico Lobos in Albuquerque. The Aztec football team won its third game in a row and improved to 7-4 on the year.

Head coach Brady Hoke, who eclipsed the 100-win mark as a head coach, made note that the offense played a cleaner game than weeks past and highlighted the defense’s pressure on the Lobos with five sacks.

“It is mental and physical toughness that we have to play with, and we need to make sure that goes up just like the offense and defense does,” Hoke said. “ I am really proud of what they did, it was a good football team that we played.”

Senior quarterback Jalen Mayden impressed once again throwing for 280 yards with two touchdown passes. He also added 38 yards on the ground to make things difficult for the Lobos defense.

“I would say hats off as much as anything … when you’re getting all the signals from the sideline and how you present that to the rest of the offense is huge,” Hoke said. “ (Mayden’s) composure is something that helps him be as good as he is.”

However, the star of the game was the hometown kid out of Scripps Ranch High School, sophomore receiver Mekhi Shaw. The wideout put up 120 yards on six receptions and caught both of Mayden’s touchdown passes creating separation on almost every play.

Shaw set career highs in yardage and touchdown receptions as the young receiver established himself in this Aztec offense with his best collegiate game.

“I do it for the seniors, for the guys that came before me,” Shaw said. “It feels good when it comes into place.”

Shaw opened up the scoring for the Aztecs, leaking behind the Lobos secondary for a 51-yard touchdown reception on the teams first possession. New Mexico responded though on their ensuing drive with a six-yard rushing score to even the game 7-7.

Senior receiver Tyrell Shavers broke free on a 63-yard catch and run to set up sophomore running back Jaylon Armstead. The score would regain the lead for SDSU on a one-yard goal line rush to put the Aztecs on top 14-7. It was Armstead’s second rushing touchdown of the year.

“Our preparation was really really good during the week,” Hoke said. “We’ve had some players that have stepped up and made some plays for us.”

SDSU did not look back after the Armstead rushing touchdown.

Late in the first half, Mayden once again found his favorite target of the night, connecting with Shaw on a 30-yard strike. Shaw evaded a Lobos defender and fought his way over the goal line, converting his second touchdown of the game. New Mexico tacked on a field goal to close the half with SDSU leading 21-10.

SDSU received the ball to start the second half and junior running back Kenan Criston bounced outside for a 49-yard rushing touchdown. Criston led all rushers in the game with 102 yards, having his best game as an Aztec.

New Mexico had no answer for the stout Aztec defense the rest of the way, failing to score on their remaining possessions. Junior kicker Jack Browning knocked down two field goals at 30 and 46 yards to insure the SDSU victory 34-10.

SDSU became bowl eligible last week and after picking up another win, they will look to finish their season on a four-game win streak next week at home against Air Force (8-3).