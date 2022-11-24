Thank You
November 24, 2022
Inhale, exhale.
My lungs breathe in cool air.
The leaves begin to drip from the trees like wax.
My mind is painted with memories
of previous holiday seasons.
Nostalgia juxtaposed with rebirth.
New me, old skin.
Old skin that grips tight to the memories of:
dancing in the kitchen
fresh berry cobbler
cheek kisses
eye watering laughs.
Thank you remains a profound pillar.
A sacred ritual.
Thank you, knits us together.
It reminds us to look up.
An acknowledgement of what we have.
Thank you is more than just a phrase-
it is a position of heart.