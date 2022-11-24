Inhale, exhale.

My lungs breathe in cool air.

The leaves begin to drip from the trees like wax.

My mind is painted with memories

of previous holiday seasons.

Nostalgia juxtaposed with rebirth.

New me, old skin.

Old skin that grips tight to the memories of:

dancing in the kitchen

fresh berry cobbler

cheek kisses

eye watering laughs.

Thank you remains a profound pillar.

A sacred ritual.

Thank you, knits us together.

It reminds us to look up.

An acknowledgement of what we have.

Thank you is more than just a phrase-

it is a position of heart.

