MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Three basketball games at Viejas Arena and the start of Track season

The Aztec women’s basketball team compete twice on the Mesa while the men play once on Tuesday. Track also opens its season with the Red and Black meet

Every week The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is the calendar of Aztec athletics events for this week, all event times are in Pacific Standard Time:

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Women’s Basketball (7-2) vs Sacramento State (6-1), Viejas Arena, 11 a.m.

The Aztecs split their two away games last week, beating UC San Diego 72-60 then losing 65-56 to University of San Francisco at the Chase Center. Senior Abby Prohaska set a career high as well as the highest individual scoring total of the season with 23 points in the comeback win over the Tritons. Sacramento State have won their last six, including knocking off Fresno State on Saturday, Dec. 3. Preseason All-Big Sky selection junior center Isnelle Natabou is averaging a double-double of 15.9 points and 11.1 rebounds, while senior guard Kahlaijah Dean leads the Hornets offense with 18.9 points and 5.3 assists per game.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Track and Field, Red and Black All Comers, SDSU Sports Deck, 10 a.m.

Defending Mountain West Conference champion San Diego State opens their season with the near-three decades old tradition, the Red and Black meet. Amongst the returners for the Aztecs are defending conference individual champions in the 100m dash, senior Jada Moore, the 100m hurdles, senior Danae Dyer, and the triple jump, junior Simone Johnson. The 4x100m champions return Dyer, junior Aisha Watt (who was also part of the 4x400m champions) and Moore. Field events begin with the triple jump, high jump, shot put and discus at 10 a.m., while track events begin at 10:30 a.m. with the women’s 4x200m relay.

No. 22/22 Men’s Basketball (7-2) vs Saint Mary’s College (6-3), Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix, Ariz. Noon

Matt Bradley dropped an SDSU-high 19 points as the Aztecs outscored visiting Troy by nine in the second half to notch their third straight win, 60-55 on Monday. It was the third time this season the senior guard has led SDSU in scoring and 20th time in his two seasons on the Mesa. The Gaels will look to stop a three-game losing streak Wednesday at home against Missouri State, with the most recent loss at the hands of No. 1 Houston in Fort Worth, Tex. Senior guard/forward Alex Ducas and junior center Mitchell Saxen are the leading St. Mary’s scorers, each averaging over 13 points per game.

Women’s Basketball vs University of San Diego (6-4), Viejas Arena, 1 p.m.

The Aztecs have had more assists than their opponents in six of their seven wins this season, while their opponents had more in both of the losses. Since returning against UC San Diego on Dec. 1 after missing over two weeks, Asia Avinger has posted 22 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals over the two games. USD has won back-to-back games, including holding CSUN to single-digit scoring in two quarters of a 73-57 win on Tuesday. The guard duo of redshirt-senior Kiera Oakrey and graduate student Myah Pace are the Toreros’ leading scorers with both averaging double-digits.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

No. 22/22 Men’s Basketball vs Kennesaw State (6-3), Viejas Arena, 7 p.m.

San Diego State has won 12 straight games at Viejas Arena, dating back to Jan. 24 of last season. This will be the fourth time the Aztecs face a current member of the Atlantic Sun Conference in program history, and the first since losing to Florida Gulf Coast in the third round of the 2013 NCAA Tournament. This will be Kennesaw State’s first game west of the Rockies since the 2017-18 season when they played at Washington and Seattle. The Owls were picked to finish sixth in their conference by the media and are led by Preseason All-ASUN junior guard Chris Youngblood, who averages 15.2 points per game while shooting 44% from three.