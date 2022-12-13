Aztec Music Group’s collaboration with Dance Marathon on Acoustic Night impresses

The night was unique and laid-back, with 20 original songs and covers

Joaquin Paez performs his original song titled “Living Proof” in the Montezuma Hall Theatre on Dec. 6.

by Ryan Kehl , Staff Writer
December 13, 2022

Aztec Music Group & Friends held an acoustic night event in collaboration with Dance Marathon on Dec. 6 in the Montezuma Hall Theatre. 

The night featured Hannah Geller performing “Song for No One,” Thannie Graff’s cover of “Dock Of The Bay” by Sara Bareilles, Jacob Matro’s “Tread Lightly” and other AMG artists.

Thannie Graff performs cover of Sara Bareilles’ version of “(Sittin’ on) The Dock on the Bay” by Otis Redding in the Montezuma Hall Theatre on Dec. 6. (Photo by Michael Hayes)

Katie Thomas, vice president of AMG and junior music business major, spoke about how this AMG acoustic night encouraged SDSU’s vocalists and singer-songwriters by giving them the opportunity to perform covers or original pieces in front of other musicians and friends.

Josiah Imperial performs a saxophone cover of pop song “How Deep is Your Love” by the Bee Gees in the Montezuma Hall Theatre on Dec. 6. (Photo by Michael Hayes)

“If you love music and are interested in the music business, you should come to AMG and get involved,” Thomas said. “Even if you don’t like music, Aztec Music Group can give a new support system of friendly people who want to avoid frat culture.”

Thomas also talked about the cause for the fundraiser and how AMG wanted to work with Dance Marathon and help raise money in any way they could.

Sam Hockaday performs his original song “Anhedonia” in the Montezuma Hall Theatre on Dec. 6. (Photo by Michael Hayes)

Dance Marathon at SDSU raises money for Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. Since the inaugural event in 2015, they’ve raised $1.9 million for San Diego’s sick and injured youths, mostly $1 at a time, according to the Dance Marathon website

Executive Director of Dance Marathon, Olivia Hansen, a senior kinesiology major and Mikayla Chelios, a senior ISCORP major, were fundraising and tabling for Dance Marathon at the AMG event.

Hansen and Chelios emphasized all the money raised goes to buy new medical equipment, make a child’s hospital stay more fun and pay for research grants and educational programs.

AMG Vice President of Marketing, Leila Zonoobi, a senior business marketing major, spoke about putting on the acoustic night and how important it is to have a passion for music and share that with others.

Event organizer and fourth year business marketing major Leila Zonoobi performs a cover of indie hit “3 Nights” by Dominic Fike in the Montezuma Hall Theatre on Dec. 6. (Photo by Michael Hayes)

“We wanted to broaden our horizons, we didn’t just want to just have concerts with full bands but also ones with just singers and musicians,” Zonoobi said.

Zonoobi ended the 20-song show with her own rendition of Dominic Fike’s “Three Nights,” which got a lot of pop from the crowd.

Zonoobi also said that those connected with AMG prioritize working in the local music industry as an artist or supporting the music industry on and around campus.

Digital Marketing masters student Mike Schreit performs his cover of hit Blink 182 song “What Went Wrong” in the Montezuma Hall Theatre on Dec. 6. (Photo by Michael Hayes)

Vice President of Finance Jaime Martinez, a junior economics major, performed three songs on acoustic guitar, including “Blue Eyes” by SDSU singer-songwriter Avery Cochrane, “If the Sun” by Tristen Zett, and with Christine Kate on a cover of Lauren Spencer Smith’s “Fingers Crossed.”

“Tonight’s atmosphere was a great vibe,” Martinez said. “Everyone in the crowd or on the E-board GroupMe chat was saying, ‘Oh my god, this performer is amazing, we need to get them singing more.’”

For information on upcoming AMG events and performers, visit @aztecmusicgroup on Instagram. To learn more about ways to support Dance Marathon, go to @dmatsdsu on Instagram.