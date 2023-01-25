MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Four basketball games, first Women’s Tennis match on the Mesa this week

Men’s and Women’s Basketball will both be in action at Viejas Arena on Saturday, Swim and Dive to face University of San Diego in a split crosstown meet

Every week The Daily Aztec will help San Diego State University fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. Here is the first calendar of upcoming Aztec athletics events for 2023, all event times are in Pacific Standard Time:

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Men’s Basketball (15-4, 6-1) vs Utah State (16-4, 5-2), Viejas Arena, 8 p.m.

Four Aztecs scored in double-digits as SDSU completed the season series sweep with a 70-60 win at Air Force on Saturday. Utah State comes in with the top team 3-point percentage in the conference, knocking down 40.7% from downtown. The top Aggies scorers, graduate student forward Taylor Funk (14.1 points) and junior guard Steven Ashworth (12.6 points), are both top five in 3-point percentage and 3-pointers per game.

Thursday, Jan. 26

Women’s Basketball (16-5, 6-2) vs Fresno State (8-14, 1-8), Viejas Arena, 6 p.m.

San Diego State is coming off their biggest second half comeback of the season as well as first win at Wyoming since the 2015-16 season. The Aztecs won the first meeting 49-43 on Jan. 7, led by 14 points from Yummy Morris, and are looking for their first season series sweep of the Bulldogs since 1996-97. Fresno State senior guard Amaya West ranks fourth in the conference in scoring, averaging 16.0 points per game.

Friday, Jan. 27

Track and Field at UW Invitational, all day through Saturday

The defending Mountain West champion Aztecs open the season at Dempsey Indoor in Seattle at an event hosted by the University of Washington. It’s the first time SDSU has participated in the UW Invitational since the 2019-20 season. The Scarlet and Black have won four of the last five conference titles.

Women’s Tennis (0-1) vs Alabama (2-0), Aztec Tennis Center, 2 p.m.

SDSU dropped their first match of the season at No. 14 USC, falling 6-1 on Jan. 21. Senior Dariya Detkovskaya earned the lone win in the match for the Aztecs at No. 3 singles, topping the No. 17 player in the nation Snow Han 4-6, 6-4, 12-10. Alabama has opened the season with wins over Navy and Memphis; sophomore Petra Sedlackova is 9-1 in singles matches, while the duo of graduate students Kasia Pitak and Ola Pitak are 5-2 at doubles for the Crimson Tide.

Swim and Dive (13-0) vs/at University of San Diego (4-2), Aztec Aquaplex, 2 p.m.

This will be the third meeting of the year between San Diego State and the Toreros, with diving events being held at the Aztec Aquaplex and swimming events at the USD Sports Center Pool. The Aztecs opened the season by topping USD 33-24 in a pentathlon meet in September, and took a 126-115 decision in a dual meet in December.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Women’s Basketball vs San José State (3-16, 1-7), Viejas Arena, 1 p.m.

Asia Avinger has led the Aztecs in scoring four times during conference play, while Sophia Ramos’ 13.4 points leads the team. Spartans guard Sabrina Ma shared Freshman of the Week accolades with Boise State guard Dani Bayes after scoring 22 points against Air Force and 21 points against Utah State. SJSU is coming off their first conference win of the year, topping Utah State on Jan. 21.

Men’s Basketball vs San José State (12-8, 3-4), Viejas Arena, 6 p.m.

San Diego State remains on the outside looking in and is receiving votes in both the AP and USA Today Coaches polls. SJSU snapped a two game losing streak with an 82-52 win on Tuesday against Air Force. Spartans junior guard Omari Moore went for 26 points against the Falcons and is second in the Mountain West averaging 19.6 points per conference game.

Monday, Jan. 30

Men’s Golf at Southwestern Invitational, North Ranch Country Club, all day through Wednesday, Feb. 1

SDSU returns to the course for the first time since finishing second in the twelve team field at the Wolf Pack Classic, hosted by Nevada, in October. Freshman Tyler Kowack’s tie for fourth place was the top individual finish and Senior Youssef Guezzale had the low round of the fall with a 62, both occurring at the Maui Jim Invitational. Sophomore Shea Lague had the lowest round average for fall at 69.0.

Women’s Basketball at Boise State (8-12, 3-4), 5:30 p.m.

The Aztecs have the best defense in conference play through their first eight games, allowing 60.5 points per game. Boise State sits atop the Mountain West in total rebounds, offensive rebounds and rebounding margin per game. Broncos junior forwards Elodie Lalotte (8.7) and Abby Muse (6.9) are top eight in the conference in rebounding.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Men’s Basketball at Nevada (15-5, 5-2), 8 p.m.

Keshad Johnson became the third different player to lead SDSU in scoring during Mountain West play with a 13 point, 10 rebound performance at Air Force. Nevada has won two of three since the Aztecs won 74-65 on Jan. 13 at Viejas Arena, the Wolf Pack upset No. 25 New Mexico 97-94 in double overtime on Monday. Senior guards Jarod Lucas (17.0 points) and Keenan Blackshear (14.9 points) are both in the top ten in scoring in conference action.