SDSU women’s lacrosse player Caitlin Jones makes her comeback in 2023

Injuries to Jones’ right knee and meniscus kept her sidelined the whole 2022 season, but she has since recovered and is now ready to compete again

In Fall of 2019, Jones tore her ACL and meniscus and did not play in Aztec women’s lacrosse’s 2020 spring season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“ACL tears, they’re not very fun,” Jones said at practice on Jan. 23. “They’re kind of the worst injuries an athlete can sustain just recovery-wise.”

Jones made a comeback in the 2021 spring season, played 10 games, scored 20 goals and attempted 33 shots on goal, but then another injury in the fall made things worse. She injured her right knee and meniscus and was forced to watch and cheer for her teammates on the sidelines for the 2022 spring season.

“It’s mentally draining,” Jones said about her injuries. “Watching your teammates play while you’re stuck in rehab or something, you can’t even run. The good thing about my injuries is they both happened in the fall, so I had that whole year to recover and rest.”

Now she is back practicing with the team but her two surgeries over the past three years have slowed her down. It takes a little bit longer to warm up, but Jones feels great to finally be back on the field.

“I definitely have my days where I’m in my head a little bit about my knees and some days are harder than others,” Jones said. “Every day it does get better, and I notice myself thinking about my knees less and less and that takes a lot of weight off of me playing.”

Head coach Kylee White said at practice on Jan. 23 that having Jones back, one of their “unsung heroes that just does everything,” is an amazing feeling.

“(She) just never stops working hard for her teammates, great communicator,” White said. “And so passionate about lacrosse and I think getting her back on the field just brings a level up of everyone.”

Jones made a full comeback to competitive lacrosse play in 2023 which started on Feb. 4 in an exhibition match against the Claremont Mudd-Scripps Athenas.

She started the game and looked like she was never gone to begin with. The injuries she recovered from did not seem to have an effect on her play.

Jones was fast, handled the ball well, netted two of her three shots on goal and picked up one ground ball.

The Aztecs went on to dominate the Athenas 21-7 and Jones said postgame that she felt super good to be back on the field.

“It was really fun,” Jones said. “It was just nice to have an opportunity to play with everybody.”

Coach White said after the 21-7 win she was excited to see Jones back on the field because she is the type of player that does not give up and who is a key returner that the team needs this season.

“She’s a spark. She’s just one that is a relentless hustler,” White said. “I think for her friends and teammates seeing her back on the field gives them such joy because they know how much she cares and how hard she has worked to get back to this moment.”

In the team’s first regular season game at #16 Notre Dame on Feb. 10, Jones struggled to get a shot on goal as she finished with zero.

However, she had three of the Aztecs’ four draw controls which helped lead to offensive possession and goal-scoring opportunities.

In the end, ranked Notre Dame was too hot to handle and they dominated SDSU 18-2.

The Aztecs’ next game at Marquette was no different for Jones, unfortunately. She did not register a shot and only picked up one ground ball and draw control. The Aztecs lost to Marquette 20-13.

The Carlsbad Native is working back into rhythm and will have a chance to bury her first goal of the season against the Ohio State Buckeyes at home on Feb.17.