Practicing self-love and healing with the Latinx Resource Center

Students and staff gave a new meaning to the day of love by writing letters to their younger selves and making self-affirmation crafts

Elisa Mendez-Pintado, Ana Tonijuan and Vanessa Zavala take a moment to pose during the “Amate: Love Letters to Your Younger Self” event.

The Latinx Resource Center and the COMUNIDAD Scholars Program put on “Ámate: Love Letters to Your Younger Self” on Feb. 13, which gave students and staff the opportunity to express self-love through a creative lens by writing letters to their younger selves and making self-affirmation crafts.

This was the third event that COMUNIDAD graduate assistants hosted where they wrote letters to their younger selves.

“It is geared towards writing affirming letters to ourselves as scholars,”said Elisa Mendez-Pintado, a first-year COMUNIDAD graduate assistant and co-host of the event. “It is a way of fighting that imposter syndrome and assuring our younger selves that we made it and there is a space for us in academia.”

Mendez-Pintado was passionate to carry on this message, especially near Valentine’s Day, to change the narrative that you can display love to yourself and not just significant others or family members.

Students and COMUNIDAD peer mentors used colorful paper, glue sticks, sparkles, markers and colored pencils to create their unique cards and write personal letters to their inner child. Many also used this activity for relaxation and reflection from the busy beginning of the semester.

“At the beginning of Spring semester, students can really get down on themselves when they’re stressed,” said Vanessa Zavala, a third-year undergraduate student and peer mentor for the COMUNIDAD program. “So this is definitely centered around mental health as well.”

Zavala, co-host of the event alongside Mendez-Pintado, expressed excitement for planning her first event with COMUNIDAD where she made the opening presentation and Mexican candy gift bags for the participants.

“Our younger self is the purest form of ourselves, sitting down and thinking about this should be something we do regularly,” said Ana Tonijuan, a third-year undergraduate transfer student from Barcelona. “It’s a beautiful concept.”

Tonijuan’s favorite part of the event was meeting new San Diego State University students and people involved in the LRC and COMUNIDAD Scholars Program.

Mendez-Pintado and Zavala set up the LRC conference room with many chairs, heart decorations, positive notes on the whiteboards, an abundance of craft materials and Latin music playing throughout the whole event. Participants were given a warm, inviting space for their individual exploration of self-love and healing.

