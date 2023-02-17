Celebrating Lunar New Year from east to west

Lunar New Year’s cultural impact in the West has finally been recognized in California, with San Diego being ahead of the curb

With Governor Gavin Newsom signing Assembly Bill 2596, Lunar New Year is now an official holiday in California. By recognizing it as a state holiday, Newsom acknowledges the diversity and cultural significance Asian Americans bring to California, as well as an opportunity for all Californians to participate in the significance of the Lunar New Year.

Similar to the universally recognized new year celebration based on the Gregorian calendar, this lunisolar calender-based holiday promotes a fresh start. However, the main differentiation involves its length of 15-days, as well as the gifting of what is called “lucky money” being handed out to children or younger unmarried relatives.

Fourth-year mechanical engineering student and Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Center member Xavier Major is reluctant to be excited for the holiday’s recognition.

“It’s kind of an ‘about time’ kind of thing,” Major said. “It’s great for people to stay connected in their culture, while also participating in American society and allowing them to coexist.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Asian-Americans make up around 17% of California’s population when factoring in those with partial Asian ancestry, which aligns with San Diego’s Asian population of also around 17%.

San Diego has always been a hotspot for the holiday’s festivities, with a variety of different areas of the city planning for the Year of the Rabbit (or cat if celebrating in Vietnamese culture), including Mira Mesa, Balboa Park and downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter. Specifically, Mira Mesa held their annual Tết festival, which celebrates the holiday from the Vietnamese perspective, with its most notable difference shown in the Vietnamese Zodiac where the rabbit is replaced with a cat.

At San Diego State University, the APIDA Center honored Lunar New Year by hosting a lion dance performance on Jan 23., as well as giving a presentation on the significance of dumplings in Asian culture on Feb 5.

During a post-presentation speech at the dumpling event, Virginia Loh-Hagan, director of the APIDA Center, emphasized the significance of truly understanding the meaning behind the holiday rather than just celebrating out of habit.

Along with her role as the APIDA director, Loh-Hagan is a writer of over 400 children’s books, such as Nian, The Chinese New Year Dragon, and PoPo’s Lucky Chinese New Year, making her one of the premier voices in the APIDA community not only on campus but also in San Diego.

Loh-Hagan gave her perspective on the Lunar New Year holiday in the APIDA community.

“Lunar New Year is the most festive and important holiday for many East Asian, Southeast Asian and APIDA communities,” Loh-Hagan said. “It is a time of new beginnings and reunions. Family and community are at the heart of this holiday.”

The Year of the Rabbit (or Cat in Vietnamese culture), is described by the zodiac as a year of longevity, peace, and prosperity. With this holiday being significantly recognized, the predictions of the new year align with the hope that is expected for upcoming prospects.