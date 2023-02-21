Aztec women’s basketball fails to finish important game strong against Wyoming

On Saturday, Feb. 18 the San Diego State University women’s basketball team (21-8, 11-5 MW) lost against the University of Wyoming (18-9, 11-5 MW) 70-58, tying the Aztecs, Wyoming, and Colorado State University once again for second place in the Mountain West Conference.

The Aztecs played Colorado State on Feb. 16 and won 53-49, sending Colorado to third, but on Saturday, Feb.18 Colorado State defeated Air Force 67-64 and are now back in a three-way tie for the second-place spot.

Throughout the game, SDSU participated in the annual celebration of Black History Month. Before the game, a student sang the Black National Anthem, which is the anthem of South Africa that was adopted in 1997, and BHM T-shirts were given to the public.

The team warmed up with BHM shirts and celebrated local organizations from the Black Community. The halftime performance featured performances by the SDSU Dance Team, SDSU Diamonds, and some SDSU Black sororities and fraternities: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated.

The first half of the game was in favor of the Aztecs as they led 32-20. Senior forward Yummy Morris scored 11 in the first half and has a game-high 17 for the Aztecs. Junior forward Kim Villalobos also balled out in the first half with eight points but she finished with 10.

SDSU was making good decisions, rotating the ball, forcing turnovers as well as playing great defense and offense. But unfortunately in the second half, the Aztecs let Wyoming back in the game.

Even though sophomore guard Asia Avinger fueled the Aztecs with nine second-half points, it could not stop Wyoming from coming back as they attacked the rim offensively and got back on the other side of the court to play great defense. Wyoming caught up to the Aztecs with a 23-11 run to open the second half and ended up tying the game at 43-43. Wyoming then scored 27 more on its way to a 50-point second half and 70-58 win.

Villalobos shared her emotions about the struggles of the second half.

“(There was) definitely pressure, especially to get a bucket or a stop,” Villalobos said. “Once again, trying to stay together as a team, we need to prioritize (that), especially in those moments.”

As a team, the Aztecs had 15 personal fouls. Sophomore guard Asia Avenger was the only Aztec with four personal fouls with Sophia Ramos and Villalobos were right behind her with three. The key factors of their collapse according to Villalobos were “turnovers, missed shots, missed free throws.”

Communication is another factor they want to improve.

“It went down from our first half.” Villalobos said.“Something we’re working for every game.

Villalobos talked about having mixed emotions with the opportunity to clutch the second spot in the MWC next game.

“A little nervous but excited as well, ” Villalobos said. “Before the game, we’re hoping to solidify the second-place spot and not be tied. Next game just stay together as a team, even when adversity hits.”

The Aztecs will be playing the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. where they will be visiting the Rebels for the Aztecs’ last away game of the season before the Mountain West Conference Tournament. They will be back at Viejas Arena for their last home game of the season against Air Force on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. where they will celebrate senior night and also honor past alumni.