Alpha Phi Sorority Supports Local Small Business Peacock Nails To Kickoff Semester

The San Diego State University chapter of Alpha Phi sorority showed its support for a local women-owned small business, Peacock Nails, ahead of its annual event, Date Dash Night. The collaborative partnership with Peacock Nails gave students a new business to support. The salon is in close proximity to campus offering quality services and a friendly staff of highly trained nail technicians.

“We loved getting our nails done at Peacock Nails,” said Emma Davis, the Vice President of New Member Education and Member Experience. “The salon is so close to the campus, and the prices are affordable, making it easy for us to fit into our busy schedules. The staff is always friendly and welcoming, and the nail technicians are incredibly talented.”

Peacock Nails is a leading nail salon in San Diego, offering a full range of services, such as manicures, pedicures, and the newest trend, Gel X. The salon prides itself on providing high-quality services for all, making it a popular choice among college students.

Alpha Phi’s Date Dash Night is an annual event that brings together members of the sorority and their dates for a night of fun and festivities. The chapter kicked off the spring semester in style for its members, while also supporting the local community.

This partnership demonstrates the chapter’s commitment to supporting women-owned businesses and promoting female entrepreneurship. By choosing to partner with Peacock Nails, the chapter is not only supporting a small business, but they are also providing its members with a memorable and enjoyable experience.

Peacock Nails is excited to continue collaborating with local sisterhood chapters and SDSU student organizations, as it strives to build a network of strong partnerships that promote and empower students in the community to feel and look their best.