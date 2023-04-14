Greenfest ‘got low’ and sustainable this year

T-Pain takes the Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater stage with an energetic performance at the Greenfest concert on April.7.

Following an exciting weekend of watching San Diego State University men’s basketball play in the NCAA Final Four Tournament, the high-energy continued at this year’s Greenfest week, April 3-7.

Jacquelyn Hristov, Greenfest chair and third-year business management major, emphasized urgency with this year’s theme: Before it’s too late.

Hristov wanted to communicate to her peers and the SDSU community the importance of adopting a sustainable lifestyle now considering the rapid momentum of climate change. She has always been interested in the legislation and regulations surrounding sustainability and how these can be implemented into a college system.

“Sustainability is taking positive actions to try to eliminate the waste you produce and the emissions you emit,” said Hristov at the California’s Creatures event on Tuesday. “Taking any sort of action, no matter how big or small of an impact, to reduce your waste.”

Greenfest prepared a variety of informative and engaging activities for the SDSU community that promoted and celebrated sustainability, diversity and pride. San Diego State’s Associated Students hosts the festival each year in collaboration with the Aztec Student Union Board, Green Love Commission, Student Diversity Commission and other organizations. Greenfest 2023 included a full week of impactful events on campus:

Monday

Monday, April 3, focused on learning and networking. Greenfest and Enviro Centric hosted a Sustainable Career Fair where students were given the opportunity to network with business professionals and learn more about the different sustainable companies in the San Diego area.

The Enviro-Fashion Show was canceled due to the large student attendance at the Viejas Arena Watch Party for the NCAA basketball championship game that evening.

Tuesday

Lizards, birds and bunnies visited campus on Tuesday, April 4 for the California’s Creatures event. The goal of this action was to demonstrate that the sustainable choices we make can have a positive impact on these animals and their environment.

San Diego State’s Alt Protein Project hosted its first annual summit at Greenfest that evening. With its mission being to support the growing alternative protein industry, this event included panel sessions on the food system, complimentary food and networking opportunities.

Wednesday

The well-known, organic and fair trade ingredient soap company, Dr. Bronner’s, came to Union Theatre on Wednesday, April 5. At the Green Lunch Bag Series event put together by Greenlove, Lisa Bronner the founder’s granddaughter spoke on behalf of Dr. Bronner’s organization and educated students on sustainable production. She gave an inspiring presentation about the value of being transparent with customers. Students were able to enjoy complimentary Plant Power food and engage in direct conversation with the guest speaker.

That evening, The Butterfly Effect event allowed students to immerse themselves in a monarch butterfly environment through virtual reality. The VR experience was informative and creative “without disrupting a real monarch butterfly’s environment or using carbon emissions to get there,” said Kailey Tooch, music and entertainment representative for Greenfest.

With multiple sustainability organizations tabling at the event, participants also engaged in terracotta pot decorating, planting pollinator friendly plants and enjoyed vegan butterfly-themed cupcakes.

Thursday

Nicole Estrada, a vegan chef, visited campus on Thursday, April 6 for Greenfest’s Whole (some) Cooking event in the Union Courtyard. She did a cooking demonstration of five vegan and gluten free meals that consisted of ingredients from Trader Joe’s and Costco, where many SDSU students shop for groceries. Participants were provided with samples and recipes for healthy, nutrient dense foods that college students can make even with busy schedules and tight budgets.

The Rock and Stick and the Healing Gifts of the Earth event that evening inspired deep reflection about treating the world with kindness. Guest speaker Maggie Steel guided participants in connecting spiritually with the Earth by recognizing the significance in the simple journey of sticks and rocks.

“I wanted to include an event that really emphasized the three Greenfest initiatives (sustainability, diversity and pride) and make sure the voices of the Student Diversity Commission were heard as they are an integral component of putting on this impactful workshop every year,” said previous Greenlove events chair and member of the Student Diversity Commission, Lexi Bautista Madison.

Friday

As Greenfest is commonly recognized for its annual Friday concert featuring a famous headliner, singer and producer T-Pain performed this year at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre on April 7. This is the second year the Greenfest concert has been back since the COVID-19 pandemic following an electric performance by rapper Gunna last year in 2022.

Before the concert, Greenfest hosted a kick-off in the Union Courtyard where students were able to enjoy music and free food. With the large influence of Aztec Music Group (with Supercool! opening for T-Pain) and other creative Greenfest committee members, music and culture has continued to be a large element of the Greenfest festival each year.

For more information, visit @greenfestsdsu on Instagram or the Greenfest website as.sdsu.edu/greenfest/about.