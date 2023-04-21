Students unite at the Melvin Garb Center to braid challah and hear from Holocaust survivors

On April 14, the Melvin Garb Center hosted “L’Dough V’Dough” in honor of Yom HaShoah.

“L’Dough V’Dough” is a play on the words “L’Dor V’Dor,” translating to “generation to generation.”

Yom HaShoah is a national holiday in Israel, and it is recognized around the world by Jewish communities. Yom HaShoah translates to “Holocaust Remembrance Day,” which is celebrated on April 18.

Upon arrival, attendees received a ball of dough to make challah on the tables coated with flour.

“Challah bread is a traditional Jewish bread that symbolizes the continuity of Jewish tradition from generation to generation,” Maya Satnick, a fourth-year kinesiology major, said. “Challah is also served at every Jewish holiday and every Friday night at Shabbat.”

Students separated the dough into three even pieces, representing truth, peace and justice. Students then stretched the three dough strands and braided them together.

One of the guest speakers at the event was Lou Pechi, an 89 year-old author and Holocaust survivor. At the age of eight years old, Pechi was arrested and spent two nights in jail. German soldiers, at the time, shaved his head to distinguish him as Jewish. After being released, he reunited with his family. Nevertheless, his experience traumatized him his entire life.

However, against all odds he persevered and was determined to follow his dreams. Pechi then attended San Diego State University, earning a degree in physics. While he attended SDSU, he was part of Hillel, a Jewish organization on campus.

“As someone who is part of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity —which is a Jewish fraternity on campus — I think it is important for us to listen to Holocaust survivor stories,” Jona Birkholzer, a third-year international business major, said. “We need to bring them back in and not forget what they went through.”

Another speaker was Gerald Szames, an 86 year-old retired pharmacist. As a young boy, his mother believed that they survived because he was their good luck. During the war, his family dug graves where they hid and slept. Every two weeks they kept moving to stay alive. Szames eventually began first grade at the age of 11, and hoped for a better future. After the war, he moved to Columbus, Ohio, earning his bachelor’s degree in biology. Szames fell in love, got married and had three daughters. Szames is now retired and lives in San Diego.

SDSU has numerous organizations on campus that allow for students to venture outside their comfort zone and find support. In April the Jewish culture celebrates Passover and it is celebrated a week before Yom HaShoah. Students at SDSU have the opportunity to participate and learn about the celebration.

“Last week I attended the Passover event and they mentioned this event. I thought it would be cool and interesting to come and listen to the Holocaust survivor stories,” Victoria Williams, third-year television, film and new media major, said. “As a child, I had a friend who was Jewish and I attended events with her. I have eaten challah before, but I’ve never made it, so this is really cool,” Williams said.

Pechi and Szames had some takeaways for the students: to not take life for granted and to appreciate others and opportunities that come along the way.

“Something I am taking with me is learning more about the Holocaust survivors, learning more in depth what they went through and how they got here,” Amber Shaw, a third-year child development major, said.

These stories are now part of the history that students will never forget. Sharing these stories will keep these Holocaust survivors’ spirits alive. It will also serve as a reminder of what Yom HaShoah means: a day to remember the lives lost, the resilience of Holocaust survivors and the will to keep fighting for a better tomorrow for generations to come.