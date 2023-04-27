Anonymous rapper, ‘RMR’ inspires aspiring students and artists

The Atlanta-based artist stopped by the Little Theater as a part of Aztec Music Group’s “Speaker Series”

After many streams on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Collaborations with some of music’s hottest names, such as Lil Baby and Future, rapper RMR (pronounced “Rumour”) paid a visit to San Diego State University’s Little Theater on April 24.

As part of the Speaker Series hosted by Aztec Music Group, the Atlanta artist discussed his songwriting techniques in an attempt to inspire aspiring artists and students.

RMR, who prefers to remain anonymous, started off by introducing himself and explained how he created his image and name.

Inspired by The Weeknd and his early attempts at anonymity, RMR uses a ski mask to distinguish himself from other artists as a way to stand out.

“It was supposed to be more of a silhouette character-where you don’t really see my face or you don’t see my face at all,” RMR said. “It was between a Burqa, but then I decided to go with a ski mask.”

Later, he explained the lyrics behind his songs, such as “RASCAL,” touched on his own core values.

“I just wanted everybody to be able to relate to that message. It’s not for any particular demographic, it’s for each and every one of you to look deep into yourself and prosper afterwards,” RMR said.

This transitioned into a Q&A session where he explained the development of his musical taste and discussed his musical roots.

“I grew up listening to a lot of Christian rock…a lot of alternative music from the early 2000s…a lot of pop music also.”

He received a lot of positive feedback with his appearance on campus by fans.

Zen Yokel, president of AMG, expressed how helpful RMR’s advice was when it came to navigating life in the industry.

“He was able to give advice to the artists in AMG trying to navigate their own careers and borrowed heavily from his own experiences,” Yokel said.

There was a chance at the end of the event to meet and greet RMR as he signed personalized posters for aspiring artists, students and fans. Everyone was also given the opportunity to take pictures with him, as well as limited amount of ski masks were distributed to those who attended.