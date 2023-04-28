Aztec Baseball falls to UC Irvine 14-2

The Aztecs struggle to find offense in their only matchup against UC Irvine this season

The San Diego State Aztecs (16-21) were unable to keep up with UC Irvine’s explosive offense on Tuesday night, falling to the Anteaters 14-2 at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

The Anteaters (24-13) took an early lead in the second inning in their only matchup against the Aztecs, loading the bases with two hit batters and a single which was cleared by another single and hit batter to put UC Irvine up 3-0. The Aztecs expended three pitchers to get out of the second inning.

The Aztec pitching was unable to hold UC Irvine at bay, using a total of eight pitchers throughout the game with none throwing more than 1⅔ innings. The pitchers combined for five hit batters and nine walks.

Head coach Mark Martinez said they can’t give up free bases and expect to win games.

“We got upperclassmen that weren’t throwing strikes and didn’t come prepared to play,” Martinez said. “It’s a very simple equation.”

UC Irvine kept the foot on the gas in the third inning with a three-run homer after two batters were walked. The Scarlet and Black got on the scoreboard after junior infielder Caden Miller scored sophomore catcher Evan Sipe with a single, but was tagged out at second base.

The Aztecs were held to just five hits all game, two of them coming from freshman infielder Cade Martinez.

Coach Martinez said the freshman was one of the few people who played with energy.

“He’s been growing into the game,” Martinez said. “He’s still got a long way to go, but it was good to see he managed a few tough at bats tonight.”

The scoring didn’t stop in the fourth as the Anteaters loaded the bases with a single and two walks. Sophomore outfielder Shaun Montoya narrowly missed the ball on a diving catch, allowing a double to clear the bases and put UC Irvine up 9-1. Another walk and hit batter loaded the bases again and UC Irvine tacked on another run off a single.

Two more runs were added in the fifth for the Anteaters with a sacrifice fly and a home run sailing over the wall in right center. In the bottom of the inning, Montoya was pulled after being injured avoiding the tag at first base.

Martinez said they are uncertain about his injury.

“We’re not sure what happened,” Martinez said. “We don’t know yet, we’ll have to have him see the doc.”

UC Irvine added one more run in the eighth inning before junior pitcher Kelena Sauer shut down the Anteaters in the ninth. Aztecs threatened in the bottom of the ninth, adding a run after the Anteaters walked four straight batters, but were unable to capitalize any further.

Martinez said the team will have to play with purpose to have a shot at winning the regular season.

“We haven’t won a regular season championship since 2004,” Martinez said. “That’s one of the goals we have in the locker room to continue to validate our program as one of the better ones in the league.”

The Aztecs currently sit at second place with a 10-6 record in the Mountain West Conference. SDSU will look to bounce back in the weekend series against conference opponent UNLV at Tony Gwynn Stadium.