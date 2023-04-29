Bob’s Greenhouse – A Hidden Oasis

While San Diego State University is known for its beautiful sights and mission-style architecture the campus also contains a luscious greenhouse tucked beneath the Life Science buildings.

The greenhouse run by Bob Mangan represents an escape from classes, homework and responsibilities for SDSU students. Enter Bob’s Greenhouse and you’ll find coffee plants, fly traps and much more.

You’ll also find a man who has dedicated most of his life to the growth of the greenhouse and his students who come and go.

Filmed by Owen Pratt, Christian Houser and Corinne Davidson