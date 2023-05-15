Horoscopes: What is this summer going to be like for you?

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Aries, you love a good challenge. This summer, that challenge may be summer school. Between the homework, tests and visits to the library, be sure to enjoy some iced coffee and sunshine during your breaks! Think of this as a head start going into the fall semester. Good luck, you got this!

Taurus (April 20- May 20)

Taurus, you sure do love your friends and family. This summer, you’ll be spending time connecting with them, getting to catch up on missed hangouts and creating new memories. You’ll also get to form new friendships because of your incredible ability to get anyone to like you. You’ll spend summer going out and having a good time meeting new people.

Gemini (May 21- June 20)

People claim you’re indecisive, when in reality, you’re just a curious Gemini. A road trip is calling your name this summer. You will be spending these next couple of months exploring and scratching that itch on what else the world has to offer. You’ll get to spend hours with your friends and take plenty of Instagramable pictures along the way, but most importantly, you’ll get to visit a place somewhere you have always wanted to go.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Cancer, you thrive on stability and consistency, that is why sometimes you enjoy being a homebody. You will get plenty of time to relax this summer. Maybe invite your family or friends over to make them a home cooked meal or watch a late night movie. You can stay in bed as long as you like the next day, because there is no class to attend to at 8:00 a.m.!

Leo (July 23- August 22)

If anyone has the most exciting plans, it’s you Leo! You might be ready to get back into the dating world. This summer will consist of sunsets on the beach, drive-ins, dinner dates and picnics. Whether you find a summer fling or a new Boo, just enjoy their company, as they will enjoy yours.

Virgo (August 23- September 22)

Virgo, you are known for your perfectionist mentality. That is why this summer you will be spending your time mapping out your future. Create dream boards inspired by Pinterest, save videos of what you want to accomplish, plan your schedule for next semester, etc. Be sure to include a summer shopping spree in your plans!

Libra (September 23- October 22)

Libra, you have a lot of drive, especially when it comes to making some extra cash. Over summer, you may take on a new job so you can have more funds to live the lifestyle you want. You are the definition of hard work, which does not go unrecognized. Keep grinding!

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Passionate, is a word often used to describe you, Scorpio. This summer, you’ll take that passion, and channel it into your special someone. This will be the summer of lovin’ for you. Your partner will take up the entirety of these next few months, and a beautiful relationship will spring out of it.

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

Spontaneous Sagittarius, this summer you’re going to do something adventurous! You may go skydiving, take on rock climbing, or maybe even ask out that special someone who’s taken up your thoughts recently. However you define adventure, that is what your summer will consist of.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19)

You cherish the little things in life, Capricorn. You find pleasure in simplicity. This summer, you will spend time appreciating wake up calls from the chirping birds outside, because you’ve slept in too long, you will enjoy leisure beach trips, late night bonfires with your closest friends and sweet drives along the coast listening to Billboard’s top 100.

Aquarius (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius, you have always been a rebellious sign. You don’t mind what people think of you, in fact, you like to turn heads with your boldness. You’ll be spending summer doing just that, turning heads with all the fun activities you have lined up. You worked hard to get the GPA you longed for this past school year, now it is time for you to celebrate your accomplishments!

Pisces (February 19- March 20)

Pisces, you are a hopeless romantic. You’ve spent time wondering who you will spend your summer with, but to everyone’s surprise, you’re doing a complete 180 this summer. You will focus on yourself for once. You’ll get to learn the little things about yourself that make you special, and you will see you’re such a beautiful person both inside and out.