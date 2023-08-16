Explore the best events around SDSU this fall

On Campus Events
Aztec Nights: First Night Fest
Aztec Nights kick-off event to welcome new students with free food, a live DJ and chances to win SDSU merchandise.
When: Aug. 18, 10 p.m to 2 a.m.
Where: Campanile Walkway
Aztec Nights: Returner Event: Arcade Night
An arcade-themed night to welcome back returning SDSU students with games and more.
When: Aug. 18, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Courtyard
Aztec Nights: SDSU Block Party
Enjoy a night to party with SDSU’s community with free food, music and cultural performances.
Wen: Aug. 19, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Campanile Walkway
Aztec Nights: Aztecs Just Want to Have Fun!
It’s time for Karaoke! A night to dress up, play games, win prizes, treat yourself to snacks and take pictures with friends.
When: Aug. 20, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Where: Montezuma Hall
Student Organization Expo
Seize the opportunity to connect with others who have similar interests with this event. Student organizations will also provide further outreach on how to get involved in the various clubs at SDSU.
When: Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Centennial Walkway
Go Greek Expo
Get to learn about Greek life at SDSU.
When: Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Campanile Walkway
Concert: My Morning Jacket
Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.
When: Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Concert: Mt. Joy
Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.
When: Aug. 23, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Aztec Nights: Pump Up the Gym!
A welcome event to the Aztec Recreation Center with inflatable activities and challenges.
When: Aug. 24, 9 p.m to 12 a.m.
Where: ARC
Aztec Nights: Carnival Nights
Night one will be a Pirate Adventure-themed night with free rides, food, new people and music. For the second night, SDSU turns into a beach Boardwalk with more rides.
When: Aug. 25-26, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Campanile Walkway
Aztec Nights: Dragstravaganza
The iconic Drag Stravaganza combines the art of drag, dance and a sense of adventure into an extraordinary night where students can enjoy and interact with legendary performers.
When: Sept. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Montezuma Hall
Concert: Eden Munoz
Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.
When: Sept. 2, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Aztec Nights: Silent Disco
When: Sept. 2-3, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: Location to be determined
Aztec Nights
Aztec Nights will continue throughout the month of September; be on the lookout every Friday through Sunday for more fun events.
Concert: Los Angeles Azules
Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.
When: Sept. 8, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Viejas Arena
Concert: Arcangel
Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.
When: Sept. 9, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
K-Pop Dance Night – A Discovery Series Conversation
A panel discussing K-pop dance performances and strategies in the arts and entertainment business.
When: Sept. 14, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Smith Recital Hall
Concert: Kali Uchis
Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.
When: Sept. 22, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Viejas Arena
Off-Campus Events
San Diego State Football Games
Watch the Aztecs in action just a short trolley ride from campus. Claim your free tickets with your SDSU email.
When: Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 9 and 22
Where: Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego Padres Baseball
With a trolley ride from campus, watch the Padres face National and American League rivals. Ticket prices vary.
When: Throughout August and September. Check the Padres’ official schedule for details
Where: Petco Park
Concert: Coldplay with special guest H.E.R + 070 Shake
Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.
When: Sept. 27-28, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Snapdragon Stadium
Ocean Beach Farmers Market
Enjoy local food vendors, live entertainment, vintage clothing and more. The OB market is a common spot for SDSU students.
When: Every Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach