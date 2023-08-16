News This Week




Explore the best events around SDSU this fall

A must-attend guide for new students seeking the ultimate first-semester experience
Byline photo of Isabella Dallas
by Isabella Dallas, Senior Staff WriterAugust 16, 2023
Explore the best events around SDSU this fall

On Campus Events

 

 

Aztec Nights: First Night Fest

Aztec Nights kick-off event to welcome new students with free food, a live DJ and chances to win SDSU merchandise.

When: Aug. 18, 10 p.m to 2 a.m.

Where: Campanile Walkway  

 

Aztec Nights: Returner Event: Arcade Night

​​An arcade-themed night to welcome back returning SDSU students with games and more.

When: Aug. 18, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Courtyard 

 

Aztec Nights: SDSU Block Party

Enjoy a night to party with SDSU’s community with free food, music and cultural performances.

Wen: Aug. 19, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Campanile Walkway

 

Aztec Nights: Aztecs Just Want to Have Fun!

It’s time for Karaoke! A night to dress up, play games, win prizes, treat yourself to snacks and take pictures with friends.

When: Aug. 20, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Montezuma Hall

 

Student Organization Expo 

Seize the opportunity to connect with others who have similar interests with this event. Student organizations will also provide further outreach on how to get involved in the various clubs at SDSU.

When: Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Centennial Walkway

 

Go Greek Expo

Get to learn about Greek life at SDSU. 

When: Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Campanile Walkway

 

Concert: My Morning Jacket

Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.

When: Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

 

Concert: Mt. Joy

Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.

When: Aug. 23, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

 

Aztec Nights: Pump Up the Gym!

A welcome event to the Aztec Recreation Center with inflatable activities and challenges.

When: Aug. 24, 9 p.m to 12 a.m.

Where: ARC

 

Aztec Nights: Carnival Nights

Night one will be a Pirate Adventure-themed night with free rides, food, new people and music. For the second night, SDSU turns into a beach Boardwalk with more rides.

When: Aug. 25-26, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: Campanile Walkway 

 

Aztec Nights: Dragstravaganza 

The iconic Drag Stravaganza combines the art of drag, dance and a sense of adventure into an extraordinary night where students can enjoy and interact with legendary performers.

When: Sept. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Montezuma Hall

 

Concert: Eden Munoz

Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.

When: Sept. 2, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

 

Aztec Nights: Silent Disco

When: Sept. 2-3, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Location to be determined

 

Aztec Nights 

Aztec Nights will continue throughout the month of September; be on the lookout every Friday through Sunday for more fun events.  

 

Concert: Los Angeles Azules

Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.

When: Sept. 8, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Viejas Arena

 

Concert: Arcangel

Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.

When: Sept. 9, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

 

K-Pop Dance Night – A Discovery Series Conversation

A panel discussing K-pop dance performances and strategies in the arts and entertainment business.

When: Sept. 14, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Smith Recital Hall

 

Concert: Kali Uchis

Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.

When: Sept. 22, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Viejas Arena

 

Off-Campus Events

 

San Diego State Football Games

Watch the Aztecs in action just a short trolley ride from campus. Claim your free tickets with your SDSU email.

When: Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 9 and 22

Where: Snapdragon Stadium 

 

San Diego Padres Baseball

With a trolley ride from campus, watch the Padres face National and American League rivals. Ticket prices vary.

When: Throughout August and September. Check the Padres’ official schedule for details

Where: Petco Park 

 

Concert: Coldplay with special guest H.E.R + 070 Shake

Tickets are on sale now, prices vary.

When: Sept. 27-28, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Snapdragon Stadium 

 

Ocean Beach Farmers Market

Enjoy local food vendors, live entertainment, vintage clothing and more. The OB market is a common spot for SDSU students.

When: Every Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach
