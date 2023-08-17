SDSU police chief prioritizes community policing and safety

Gregory Murphy was sworn in as San Diego State University’s new chief of police on June 13 after serving as the interim police chief since August 2022.

Murphy’s career started in 1993. During his involvement in the police force, he held law enforcement positions with the Los Angeles Police Department and several California universities.

According to an SDSU News Center report, Murphy — with over 30 years of experience — is ready to use his expertise to prioritize the safety of the SDSU community.

Some of Murphy’s immediate priorities include the six “E’s”: environment, engagement, education, enforcement, empowerment and empathy.

“I approach campus safety with a philosophy containing six ‘E’s,” Murphy said. “We recently had an all-staff meeting where we discussed infusing these six E’s throughout the department, aiming for service delivery aligned with this philosophy.”

During his 11 months as interim police chief, Murphy gained insight into the unique culture of the SDSU community.

“I realized that every campus is unique and has its character and culture. San Diego State is vibrant and spirited, academically and with events,” Murphy said. “There is an energy here that signifies a collective community working toward a single goal, which I greatly appreciate.”

Campus safety was another topic Murphy acknowledged, starting with how students, faculty and staff can participate in trainings to strengthen community awareness.

“They can participate in active shooter training, become student workers through our community service officer program, engage in evacuation drills or join our safety committee,” Murphy said.

Murphy, highlighting his approachability, encourages students interested in law enforcement to join the department’s internship program, engage with the social worker program and attend events like “Coffee with a Cop.”

To strengthen ties with the SDSU community, Murphy conducts walking meetings on campus with his team and invites students to join his workout sessions, particularly those focusing on leg exercises.

“Engaging the community is key to community policing,” Murphy said. “Which involves forming relationships to solve problems through organization, partnerships and problem-solving.”

In the SDSU News Center report, Josh Mays, associate vice president of Safety and Community Empowerment, praised Chief Murphy’s exceptional leadership and dedication to the safety of the university community.

“With his exceptional leadership skills, experience and commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the university community, Chief Murphy is the ideal candidate for this important role,” Mays said. “Since joining SDSU, he has truly embodied the core values of a compassionate leader.”

For more information, visit the SDSU Police Department’s website and Instagram to stay up-to-date with the latest developments and events happening at the university.