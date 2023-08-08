Five+things+you+may+have+missed+in+San+Diego+sports+over+the+summer

It’s been a busy summer on the Mesa since the end of the spring 2023 semester. With titles and a playoff run, as well as the announcement of a new San Diego professional team, the sports scene has been sizzling. Here are the biggest Aztecs stories, plus what went down on the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium.

Softball went on a super-regional run in a historic season

The San Diego State softball team posted an amazing run in the playoffs that marked a historical season for the Scarlet and Black. Led by second-year head coach Stacey Nuveman Deniz, the Aztecs posted a 39-17 record in 2023 as well as a Mountain West tournament title, advancing out of the Los Angeles Regional. SDSU went 3-0 over the three games during the regionals, winning over Liberty (twice) and Grand Canyon while outscoring opponents 19-3. Led by a dominant pitching staff, the Aztecs earned their first super-regional appearance in program history, falling in three games to No. 15 Utah.

Baseball wins first regular season title since 2004

SDSU shared the 2023 regular season Mountain West championship, making their first since 2004 with San Jose State — both having the same MW record of 18-11. Additionally, junior outfielder and left-hand pitcher TJ Fondtain had an award-winning season. He threw the first no-hitter of his college career against Nevada on April 21. His stellar performance then earned recognition as the 2023 Mountain West Pitcher of The Year in addition to multiple All-American selections.

Three players were selected in the MLB Draft: Cole Carrigg, a first-team All-Mountain West choice was selected by Colorado as the 65th pick in the second round. Fondtain was selected in the 14th round by Tampa Bay and junior right-handed pitcher Kelena Sauer was drafted in the 15th round by Toronto. Shaun Cole is the Aztecs new head coach, the former pitching coach replaces Mark Martinez, who retired in July after nine years as SDSU skipper.

Former Aztecs sign professional contracts for the 2023-24 season

Last year SDSU’s athletic programs earned historic successes, including a first-time appearance by the men’s basketball team in the national championship game, adding another bowl berth for the football team. As a result, many Aztec players have gone on to further their athletic careers. Here’s a quick recap of where they have signed professionally.

Men’s basketball had two players sign summer league deals, Adam Seiko (Golden State Warriors) and Nathan Mensah (Charlotte Hornets). Seven football players signed undrafted free agent contracts: Jesse Matthews (Houston Texans), Jonah Tavai (Seattle Seahawks), Tyrell Shavers (Buffalo Bills), Alama Uluave (Miami Dolphins), Jordan Byrd (Pittsburgh Steelers), Keshawn Banks signed (Green Bay Packers) and Caden McDonald (Indianapolis Colts).

Aztecs locked into the Mountain West Conference for this year

Heading into the fall, San Diego State knew it would be competing in the Mountain West Conference (MWC) for the 2023-24 athletic year and even for the 2024-2025 season. SDSU President Adela de la Torre and the Mountain West exchanged letters over the summer about the Aztecs’ “intent to withdraw” from the conference, which the conference treated as an actual withdrawal. Following a conference meeting in mid-July and agreements from both sides, Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez called SDSU a program “in good standing” for this coming season at the football media days.

MLS announcement, major international matches put soccer at center stage

Snapdragon Stadium has become an epicenter for soccer in southern California. In mid-May, Major League Soccer announced the granting of a San Diego expansion team that will kick off beginning in February 2025. The yet-to-be-named team will join the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League — who are currently in their second season — as tenants in the SDSU-owned facility. Beyond professional teams, the venue played host to multiple international soccer matches. Aztec fans can look forward to the women’s soccer team playing at Snapdragon Stadium against crosstown rival University of San Diego at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.