Volleyball battles vs No. 6 Oregon, falls in four sets in 2023 home opener

San Diego State’s women’s volleyball team started the SDSU Invitational off with high energy against No. 6 Oregon before losing 3-1 on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.

With the stands fully filled and fans from both sides passionately cheering, the Aztecs (1-3) became the first team to win a set against the Ducks (4-0) this season, with set scores of 25-19, 25-15, 22-25 and 25-10.

Ten of the 17 players on the Aztecs roster have one year or less of college playing experience, with their main setters being a sophomore and a freshman.

“I am learning how to build up my confidence while also becoming more assertive when it comes to addressing my teammates,” said setter Sarena Gonzalez, a sophomore. “It is an interesting thing to balance, especially considering the fact that most of them are older than me.”

SDSU did not let the experience of Oregon shut them down despite the Ducks playing seven seniors in the match.

The first set started out strong as the teams competed neck-and-neck, trading the lead up to a 13-13 tie. The Ducks took the lead, scoring the next four, then stretched it out to 21-16. After a few more highly intensive rallies Oregon pulled through with points in four of the last seven serves to take the first set 25-19.

Gallery • 4 Photos Katie Flores Aztecs libero McKenna Douglas reacts after a rally during San Diego State's home opener against No. 6 Oregon on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym. The Ducks topped the Aztecs 3-1.

In the second set progressed the Aztecs brought in the heat as outside hitter Heipua Tautua’a had the first SDSU kill — she finished with nine kills and a team-best nine digs. Again, both teams kept it close early as rallies lasted long with strong defensive coverage. Oregon scored 11 of the last 14 points to win the second set 25-15.

The Aztecs did not back down in the third set despite being behind in the match. SDSU scored four straight points to turn a 18-16 deficit into a 20-18 lead and stayed ahead the rest of the way to win 25-22. Opposite/outside hitter Taylor Underwood put away five of her Aztecs-leading 11 kills in the set.

“I just told them that I was proud of them,” said head coach Brent Hilliard. “Of course, there are always a few things we can clean up, but 99% of the conversation was about how their future is bright and we can only build upwards from here.”

The high-intensity match was their first of the season against a ranked opponent. Mountain West opponent Colorado State received votes in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.

Volleyball continues in SDSU Invitational action tonight against Pepperdine at 6:30 p.m. and will face UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m. Both matches will take place at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.