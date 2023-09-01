Women’s soccer can’t catch up at No. 17 Washington State in 2-1 loss

The San Diego State women’s soccer team (2-2-1) could not find an equalizer against the undefeated No. 17 Washington State Cougars (5-0-0) as the Aztecs opened their road trip with a 2-1 loss on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Lower Soccer Field in Pullman, Washington.

The Cougars started off with an early lead after a goal by defender Bridget Rieken in the third minute of the match. Then in the fifth minute midfielder Megan Santa Cruz netted another goal making the score 2-0 Cougars.

The Aztecs would not allow another score for the rest of the game with the efforts of goalkeeper Alexa Madueno, who was under siege all night. Madueno finished with six saves, continuing her workload from the previous game where she had seven saves against Long Beach.

Madueno leapt for a spectacular one-handed save on a Margie Detrizio shot in the 31st minute of the game. Madueno was not the only one protecting the net, as midfielder Katie Senn had a goal line clearance in the second half helping the Aztecs keep the deficit at one.

The Aztecs had little opportunity to gain possession of the ball throughout the game. SDSU was outshot 27-5, though they put four shots on goal. The Aztecs also had only two corner opportunities compared to the Cougars 10. SDSU would rally back in the second half starting with a Denise Castro goal.

The midfielder Castro netted the Aztecs only goal of the night in the 71st minute after forward Emma Gaines-Ramose crossed the ball into the box. Cougars’ goalkeeper Nadia Copper dropped the ball and Castro took advantage, kicking it through the keeper’s legs. It was Castro’s first goal of the season and 17th of her college career. She also recorded two of the five shots taken by the Aztecs.

It was the third time that SDSU has had to rally from a deficit this season and also was their second straight loss. The Aztecs had their first loss on Sunday, Aug. 27 against Long Beach State.

The Aztecs will continue their three-game road trip facing Eastern Washington on Sunday, Sept. 3 at noon before returning to California to face UC San Diego in La Jolla at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.