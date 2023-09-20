Having tattoos made me more confident in my identity

“Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?” is an iconic comment oozing with sass from none other than Kim Kardashian when she was asked on a talk show if she had tattoos.

Since then, tattoos have become embedded into society and seen in all walks of life, even within the Kardashian social circle and other affluent groups.

Even with this societal shift, traditional attitudes remain harsh on the subject of body art.

Heck, I still have to tell my grandmother every year that my tattoos are just temporary decals.

Before I even turned five years old, it was drilled into me that women who get tattoos must not love or respect themselves.

Kim’s words still paint a picture seen by many: tattoos are just a way to cover up your body with permanent etchings you can’t seem to scrape off.

Tattoos have taught me how to feel more confident in my appearance — it’s an art I proudly display, not something that is meant for me to cover me up.

For many years, I was one of those girls who would wear cardigans while profusely sweating in 80-plus-degree weather. Tank tops were an unimaginable option due to my big arms I always felt insecure about.

When I turned 18, I knew it was finally time for my long-awaited tattoo. I wanted something that represented something I loved fiercely — my family. But the real dilemma was deciding where I would put this tattoo. With most tattoos being a minimum of $100, I knew I needed to show it off.

I opted to get it done on the back of my arm, as this was a big enough area for the tattoo I wanted. I genuinely could not have made a better decision.

Anyone who has ever experienced any form of insecurity knows that the excruciating experience that comes with going out in public is not being able to shake that feeling that everyone is staring at you.

I now get to live in this beautiful alternate universe where people are staring at my arms because they love my tattoo. I even got to experience what it’s like to be complimented on the thing I hated the most.

It was almost like rewiring my brain. Whenever I looked in the mirror, all I could see was this beautiful piece of art I was a part of. And every day meant another chance to wear it proudly.

Aside from flipping the switch on how I viewed myself physically, the meaning that comes from my tattoos is crucial to how I’ve grown as a person.

My tattoos are not a sign of deviance or lack of affinity for society, but rather a powerful reminder of the things I value and regard with the highest standard.

Aside from the words we express, tattoos tell people who we are and where we came from.

I wanted my first tattoo to represent my family. On my arm, there are birth flowers representing September for my mom, August for my sister and April for myself.

The September Morning Glory can be seen looming over the rest of the bouquet and there are two of the August poppies — one small at the same height as my April daisy and the other reaching for the level of the Morning Glory.

My tattoo celebrates the two women in my life who planted the same way as me and who will always protect me.

On my back, I bear a very different type of tattoo, which is a sword going through the sun. For my whole life, I have been told there is only one right way to be strong. My tattoos symbolize that I don’t have to sacrifice who I am to live up to those standards.

This is who I am and where I will continue to go.

In a world that is ever-changing and forcing me to go through different paths, it’s important for me to have a permanent reminder of my values in a way that only my tattoos can provide.

Kim’s words struck a chord with society because we can all recognize the ridicule of defacing a gorgeous car. But it’s okay to make whatever modifications possible to feel more comfortable in your own skin.