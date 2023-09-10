News This Week




San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec



San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

The Daily Aztec
1
The Topaz Apartment complex is shown still under construction as of July 2023.

Topaz construction delay without temporary housing leaves students ‘frustrated’

2
Students lined up outside of the Princess Polly Jeep on College Ave. Photo Courtesy of Princess Polly

Get in SDSU, we’re going back to school with Princess Polly’s ‘Back To School Roadshow’

3
San Diego State kicker Jack Browning (13) kicks out of the hold of Zechariah Ramierez (49) on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Snapdragon Stadium. Both Browning and linebacker Cody Moon earned Mountain West Player of the Week honors after the Aztecs beat Ohio 20-13 in week zero.

Football faces Idaho State, looking to build off impressive win in opener

4
San Diego State cornerback Noah Tumblin reacts during the Aztecs 36-28 win over Idaho State on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Snapdragon Stadium. The senior recorded his first interception of the season, while the SDSU defense had three interceptions for the second straight game.

After a narrow win over Idaho State, is SDSU football ready for its closeup?

5
Students climb to the top of the free climbing wall at the carnival on Friday Aug. 25, 2023 as an illuminated Hepner Hall looks on. The climbing wall was one of the most popular attractions of the night.

The annual SDSU Carnival Night lights up campus with a purpose

Advertisement

A 6% multi-year tuition increase is being proposed at California State Universities

If approved by the CSU Board of Trustees on Sept. 13, increased tuition will go into effect during the 2024-2025 academic year for students in all levels of education
Byline photo of Daesha Gear
by Daesha Gear, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 10, 2023
%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+%C2%A0+Photo+Courtesy+of+California+State+University
                                                          Photo Courtesy of California State University

A multi-year tuition increase at California State Universities is being proposed for all students across the system’s 23 campuses.

If approved by the CSU Board of Trustees at their Sept. 13 meeting, the tuition spike (growing at 6% annually for all levels of education) will go into effect during the 2024-2025 academic year, beginning at the start of the fall semester. 

The proposal would generate $148 million of new revenue in the first year, and with that amount, the CSUs would increase student financial aid — one of the top expenditures  — by $49 million.

Led by Steve Relyea, CSU executive vice chancellor and chief financial officer, and Ryan Storm, CSU assistant vice chancellor for budget, officials met virtually with student media on Sept. 6 to discuss the proposed tuition. 

Relyea opened the presentation, giving context to the reasoning behind the proposal, which was based on Interim Chancellor Jolene Koester’s sustainable financial model.

According to Relyea, Koester created a sustainable financial model last year that included diverse university titles, consisting of students, faculty, presidents and more. 

Having unique backgrounds within the model allowed Koester and her group to develop a multi-year strategy to achieve stable, predictable revenues to support universities and students.

“After nine months, the work group found that costs exceeded the amounts that were expended, creating an expenditure gap,” Relyea said. “(And) when compared with university revenues, there is a significant funding gap.” 

Further, Koester’s work group determined that the multi-year compact commitment by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration would not be enough to meet the CSU’s funding needs. 

According to Storm, there has been a 40-year inconsistency surrounding CSU tuition, with some factors relating to economic recessions and state budgeting that led to no tuition increases. 

The CSU’s decision to not increase tuition in the past 11 years has prevented universities from having essential resources to keep up with rising costs, according to Relyea.

“It will require many years of careful financial planning to improve our current circumstances. A recommendation of the sustainable financial model work group was to raise tuition rates,” Relyea said. “(And) springing from that recommendation, the chancellor’s office developed a multi-year tuition proposal to address financial needs, cost pressures and invest in key expenditure priorities.”

Some budget priorities include allocating resources to the State University Grant Program (SUG), mental health services, infrastructure for new facilities and compensation to maintain outstanding faculty and staff members.

During the Sept. 6 meeting, a pie chart was showcased on how undergraduate tuition is paid at CSUs, with reference to supporting financial aid and Cal Grant Programs. 

Photo courtesy of California State University

According to the chart, 60% of individuals receive full coverage by non-loan aid. Eighteen percent received partial coverage by non-loan aid whereas 18% did not apply for aid. The lowest category on undergraduate tuition payment stands at 4% in which individuals paid for their schooling with student loans.

“By adopting the tuition proposal, the board would be choosing to maintain this large 60% portion of students that receive full coverage that would, otherwise, be shifted to the (18%) partial coverage group,” Storm said. “If the board did not make a commitment to dedicating some of the revenue to the State University grant program, that choice would put financial aid as the CSU’s first and top expenditure priority over all other expenditures.”

Alongside the proposed increase, there is also a plan to introduce a companion item: a revised tuition policy that includes a requirement for an assessment of the effects of a tuition rate increase on universities and students.

“Those findings of that assessment will be reported to the board and the board will determine whether to change rates for the ‘29-30 academic year and beyond,” Storm said.

The aftermath of the Sept. 6 meeting garnered the attention of San Diego State University’s Associated Students, who shared a social media post in response to the proposed tuition increase.

The aftermath of the Sept. 6 meeting garnered the attention of San Diego State University’s Associated Students. Screenshot by Daesha Gear

“We understand that tuition can not remain unchanged forever. However, this proposed 6% increase has no defined end, it will exacerbate the existing education barriers students face in the CSU system,” the organization said in an Instagram post. “Currently, many CSU students are struggling with affordability issues from housing to basic necessities and significant cost of living increases.”

Further in the post, A.S. noted how the proposal would “harm” CSU’s ability to serve underrepresented students, defying the Cal States’ mission

If approved, tuition for full-time undergraduates will increase by $342 per student at the start of the fall 2024 semester. However, the suggested 6% increase varies for graduates and students who plan on earning their teaching credentials.

Tuition rates for graduates will increase by $432, whereas the cost for those earning their teaching credential stands at $402 per student if the CSU multi-year tuition is approved by the Board of Trustees at the Sept. 13 meeting.

In its Instagram caption, A.S. calls for students to voice their opinions by submitting a public comment by noon on Monday, Sept. 11, prior to the Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.

Members of the public can attend the Board of Trustees meeting online and in-person at the Dumke Auditorium at the Office of the Chancellor in Long Beach. For online attendees, the meeting will be live-streamed on the Board of Trustees’ website.
About the Contributor
Daesha Gear, Editor in Chief
Daesha Gear (she/her) is a third-year transfer from Riverside City College. During her time at RCC, Gear was heavily involved with her student-run publication, Viewpoints, in which she served as the Opinion and News Assistant Editor. She has also been awarded an honorable mention by the Journalism Association of Community College for covering a feature story surrounding the lack of resources for LGBTQ+ students at her community college. Outside of covering for her student-run publication, Gear has freelanced as a contributor for a local Riverside newspaper called The Raincross Gazette. Outside of writing, Gear loves to travel, draw and watch classic horror films. Gear is thrilled to be part of The Daily Aztec, and she is ready to write more hard-news stories and serve her brand new community.






© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in